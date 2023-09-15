In a Polish town that no longer can be found, Jewish citizens in a “shtetl” — Yiddish for a small Jewish town in Eastern Europe — fled persecution from the Soviet Union in a post-WWI world. They came by boat to America.

It’s a time that has largely gone undocumented in director and writer Mike Steinberg’s family, and it’s something that he seeks to explore on the stage. One of the people who fled Poland was Steinberg’s grandfather, who immigrated to the United States in 1921, changing his name and subsequently leaving his Polish past completely behind.

“As a result, the history of my family begins with the United States of America.” Steinberg narrates in the opening as a projector illuminates the stage’s background with old family photos as actors pile up books, lamps and jars associated with history and memory.

“All along through birth and death, through holidays and failed business ventures, there was never Poland,” the narration continues. “No stories of life before America, no accounting for from whence we came. Whatever we were was taken entirely for granted. Ignored. Forgotten. As if where we were from never really mattered to anyone. We were Americans. And we lived like Americans.”

The evening-length play “Intangible Objects” is one of several original works to be debuted at the inaugural WestFEST, a new festival organized by Westside Theater starting this Friday and continuing through Sunday.

The idea of a festival came about largely by happenstance, according to Westside Theater Director Kelly Bouma.

“Things get really busy in Missoula in September and October, and I had these three artists who had this weekend as an option,” Bouma said. “So, I thought let’s do all three as a festival and then they can support each other and bring a larger audience to them.”

The other works are “Ophelia” and “Drip Baby Drip.” While vastly different in subject matter, what they all have in common is their multidisciplinary performances.

“Ophelia” is a circus show featuring a duet retelling Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” from the perspective of Ophelia. The performers from A Frayed Knot Circus out of Washington will combine aerial trapeze, acrobatics and shadow puppets for their performance. “Drip Baby Drip,” a first-time entry into directing a play by Missoula artist Ariel Sohn Brand, draws from Korean folklore about the rabbit in the moon. Using dance, voice and cooking, it explores themes of digestion, discomfort and finding home.

Steinberg typically focuses on film in both his creative projects and as executive director of The Roxy Theater. “Intangible Objects” is his first foray into theater since performing as a child. He still uses film throughout the work, typically as a backdrop to illustrate setting, but also for the more documentary elements of the play.

“I wanted to bring in my safety net,” he said. “It helps to propel the story and detail the stories that belong on stage.”

Other times film is used to accompany an on-stage element of the play. During one portion riffing on glitzy game shows, an actor plays the gameshow host of “It Could Be Worse.” The audience is instructed to applause and to chant, “Spin. That. Wheel!” as people beside the host hold up poster boards labeled with the actions. Building on the core themes of identity and Jewish culture, as projected on the background, is the wheel featuring trivia topics like “Hebrew Heroes,” “Musical Jews,” and “Speaking of Yiddish.”

Once the wheel stops, the audience is asked the trivia question associated with the topic and learns about the grim history associated with Jews in Poland and Soviet Russia post-World War I.

Steinberg’s exploration of Jewish culture led him to incorporate elements of folklore and vaudeville into the play. Shadow puppets dance through one scene led by a carny as he describes superhuman and supernatural acts and characters as part of his circus.

Steinberg said he’s sought to stretch himself as an artist and try something in a new medium. He’s grateful for the actors who have helped him, including Bouma, who is also his wife and acts in the work.

“I’ve never done something like this,” Steinberg said. “And just trusting this team has been great. They’re a collaborative, creative team that I get to work with, and they have made it possible to do this.”

Performers began rehearsing at the start of August, with some portions of the play initially improvised by actors.

“It’s been a thrilling few weeks,” Steinberg said. “It’s just a really fun thing that we’ve gotten to do together. And then we’re going to present it to an audience and then it’s going to become this other thing which is an experience for the people who in attendance for the show.”

“Intangible Objects” will be performed at the Westside Theater at 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased at thewestsidetheater.com, where a full schedule of events for WestFEST can be found.

Bouma said the festival is something they hope to continue in the future to give a platform for new works.

“It’s such a heavy lift, producing a show,” Bouma said. “Raising money getting the talent together, finding the space, and renting that space. It’s so much money and time and I think having a festival where some of that’s taken care of for you, the stakes aren’t as high. I think it’s really important that in this town, we create events like this so artists can continue to generate and share their work.”