Westside Park welcomes community back with grand opening celebration

After four years of planning and construction, the new and improved Westside Park is ready to welcome the community back with a grand opening celebration set for Saturday afternoon.

“This playground comes from an incredible student, parent, neighborhood and community effort,” said Donna Gaukler, director of Missoula Parks and Recreation. “The power of public-private partnerships to make our community healthier, more livable and inclusive is astounding.”

On Saturday, Missoula Parks and Recreation will host a grand opening celebration at the park from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with an afternoon packed full of games, activities and a dance party. Non-scary Halloween costumes are encouraged to be worn at Saturday’s celebration, costumes with weapons (including props), bloody or gory features are not permitted.

In fall 2018, about 300 students from Lowell Elementary helped kick off the project by offering their thoughts on what the park should look like. As part of the playground study, they took a field trip to six different playgrounds in Missoula to try different features.

“Frankly, it’s astounding how our community has come together to rally around this vision,” said Nathan McLeod, a senior landscape architect with Parks and Rec. “It’s so inspiring, and it truly makes my heart melt a little when I think about it.”

Some of the new features to the park include “Lowell Mountain,” which is a climbing structure with multiple levels, and a massive elevated rope grid. Also new to the park are improved basketball courts, a zip line, turf play areas and pathways.

Prior to this project, the equipment at Westside Park was made of wood and constructed in 1998 through a community-wide fundraising effort. Wooden playgrounds typically have a lifespan of 15 to 20 years in communities with winter climates, and playground safety inspectors determined the original structure was past its prime.

In 2020, a mini documentary called “Project Westside Park” by Josh Nelson launched to help raise money for the construction and other renovations. The film featured parents, neighbors, educators and parks staff who spoke about its importance and how renovations would impact them.

The first phase of the project opened in 2021 with a preschool-age playground, picnic shelter, hand-washing station and restroom. In all, the improvements to the park totaled about $2.8 million.

The park, located adjacent to Lowell School, is owned by Missoula County Public Schools and leased to the city of Missoula, who operates and maintains the park. It’s a popular spot in the Westside neighborhood with children from the school, day care providers and other families.

“The successful completion of the Westside Park and Playground upgrades is an investment in the health and well-being of many generations of Lowell students,” said Rae Cooper, principal at Lowell.

During the project, administration from MCPS and the school board agreed to place a deed restriction on the park’s property, which will maintain the site as a public recreation space in perpetuity, Cooper said.

Earlier this spring, Lowell students and other community members came together to help deconstruct and demolish the old wooden playground structure. Parks and Rec hoped to repurpose some of the wood for art installations in the newly constructed park.

One of the log features in the playground was salvaged from a Norway maple tree that grew in the park and had recently died.

“Aside from working with the children and having fun with the design, the other rewarding part of this project has been the community's commitment to this park and the people who live in the neighborhood,” McLeod said.

The playground was made possible by a $1 million grant from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation as well as support from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, numerous foundations, Providence St. Patrick Hospital, Missoula County Public Schools and the North Missoula Community Development Corporation.