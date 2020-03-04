Westside property owner eyes higher density for Toole Ave units

The owner of several Westside residential properties on Toole Avenue is requesting to rezone the properties to allow for higher density development.

The Missoula City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 9, to rezone the properties at 724, 730 and 738 Toole Ave. from residential to community business. The proposed zoning at the northeast corner of Toole Avenue and Milton Street would allow for residential and neighborhood commercial development, which could including offices, restaurants and retail.

At the council's Land Use and Planning Committee on Wednesday, property owner Kelly Castleberry said that he isn't yet sure what redevelopment of the properties across from Little McCormick Park would look like, but said that he intends for them to remain residential, although at a higher density than currently allowed.

"I’m not sure how many I’m going to do and how I’m going to design it yet," Castleberry said. "I want to kind of get through this process and see what I'm looking at zoning wise."

Castleberry said he would also like to have the option for potential commercial use in the future. He currently rents the properties, which include two single family houses, and a four-plex at 738 Toole that comprises a three-unit residence with a detached building.

