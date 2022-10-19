Wet, cold weekend to kick off projected snowy winter

A warmer-than-normal fall will end this week as wet, cold weather descends upon western Montana and much of the West.

And the precipitation, projected to bring cold rain to valleys and snowfall higher up, could be just the opening round. Mid-range and long-term modeling predict that western Montana and central Idaho will be the epicenter of a particularly cold, snowy winter.

In Missoula, according to the National Weather Service, temperatures forecast to reach a high of 72 degrees amid sunny skies and mild winds Thursday will give way overnight to a rainy, windy Friday with temps forecast to reach a high of 60. Saturday will be much colder, with rain and a high of 49 degrees predicted. Sunday is forecast to be rainy with a high of 45. Lows overnight are predicted to drop to 32 Saturday night, 28 Sunday night and 30 on Monday night — the coldest so far this fall — with similarly cold and rainy weather forecast for daytime early next week.

Similar weather was forecast for Hamilton, but with rain arriving a day later — on Saturday — and overnight lows down to the low 20s.

Higher elevations could see snow accumulation over the weekend. As of Wednesday, the Mission Mountains were forecast to receive 3–7 inches of snow from Friday night through Saturday. Accumulation in the Swan Range could total 4–8 inches. The Rattlesnake Mountains could receive 2–6 inches. The Sapphire Mountains could receive 4–8 inches. The Bitterroots could receive 5–11 inches. Some snowfall could occur around Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley early Sunday and overnight Sunday into Monday.

Snowy winter predicted

On a broader scale, a variety of models from the U.S., Canada and Europe predict around 3–7 inches to upward of a foot of snow at higher elevations across the northern Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest this weekend. And a second storm system mid- to late next week could bring more snowfall to the mountains. A 10-day outlook from a European model predicted a total of 30 inches of snow in high-elevation terrain in the mountains of central Idaho; North American models were more conservative with total snowfall.

Generally, the Weather Service's outlook for Oct. 24–28 predicted below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation for western Montana. Farther out, the agency's forecast for Oct. 26 through Nov. 1 also forecast below-normal temps and above-normal precipitation for the region.

Across the duration of winter, AccuWeather predicted "excellent" ski conditions for a swath of northern Idaho, western Montana and north and central Wyoming — with Missoula at the heart of the "excellent" skiing forecast area. Western Montana, northern Idaho and northeast Washington were projected to be wetter and snowier than normal from December through February, according to the AccuWeather forecast.

Warm fall ends

The forecast for a cold and snowy winter comes on the heels of a fall that so far has been warmer and dryer than normal around Missoula. According to data since 2000 from the Weather Service, the average daily high temperature for the Missoula area Oct. 1–18 this year was 71.6 degrees, well above the normal of 59.6 degrees for the same date range. The average low thus far in October was 38.7, slightly above the normal of 34.4. The coldest nights came three in a row Oct. 16–18, at 31 degrees each night. Missoula has seen no snow or rain so far in October — drier than the normal 0.63 inches of rain that usually falls in the month's first 18 days.

Since 1893, the Missoula area generally drops below freezing overnight for the first time each fall, on average, on Sept. 24. This fall, overnight lows didn't drop below freezing until Oct. 16. The latest ever first night to drop below freezing was Nov. 4, in 1940.

Since 1893, the last day of the year that hits 70 degrees or warmer is, on average, Oct. 10. This fall, it was 70 or warmer around Missoula on Monday, Oct. 17, and Thursday is projected to hit 72. The latest day Missoula hit 70 or warmer was Nov. 12, in 1999.

On average, since 1893, the Missoula area receives its first snow accumulation of 1 inch or more on Nov. 15. Accumulation of 1 inch or more has come as early as Sept. 23, in 1934, and as late as Feb. 6, in 1981. Missoula has yet to see 1 inch of snow this fall, but if models prove reliable, it may come soon.