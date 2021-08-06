Wet weather, cooler temps could help crews battle western Montana blazes

Western Montana’s fires could be slightly dampened if expected rain falls Saturday night and into Sunday.
A 20% chance of rain is likely overnight Saturday, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday and Monday temperatures are only expected to reach the low 70s, which could help reduce fire activity.
The moisture could also help Missoula’s smoke situation.
"Good news, everyone! The air is not terrible! It’s not exactly good, but it isn’t terrible, and we’re headed toward what could be a pretty OK stretch for the next few days," said Sarah Coefield, Missoula's air quality specialist, in her Friday update.
Smoke from California should stay south of Missoula, but if sunny, windy weather Friday causes local fires to pick up, the area could see some plume formation.
"It’s still relatively humid out there, which should moderate local fire behavior, but fires in Washington are likely to push out a decent amount of smoke," she added.
Looking ahead to next week, following cooler temperatures and possible precipitation Sunday into Monday, Coefield said several fires in Canada and Washington are poised to send Missoula smoke as hot and dry conditions return.
"Conditions may fluctuate with fire behavior over the next couple days, but in general, this is a good opportunity to spend time outside with (hopefully) minimal suffering."
Boulder 2700
The Boulder 2700 fire east of Polson grew to 1,922 acres and remains 0% contained, according to a Friday update.
“The fire activity around evacuated homes remains active and crews continue to provide structure protection and extinguish and mop up hot spots to prevent flare ups to reduce the reburn potential within unburned fuels,” the update said.
The blaze is expected to continue its move east and upslope through heavy dead forest, which is inaccessible to ground crews.
“Crews are looking for opportunities along north-south road systems on both the north and south sides of the fire to build indirect or contingency lines. These would be used if the fire turns around either flank trying to move downslope,” the update said.
Under a temporary restriction, no boats are allowed from Boulder Creek on the north to Station Creek on the south and one-half mile out from the shoreline of Flathead Lake. There is also a temporary flight restriction in place over the blaze, which includes the use of drones.
Evacuation orders for residents along Highway 35 from mile marker 6 to 13 on the east side of the lake remain in effect, as well as all homes from Mahood Lane north to mile marker 13.
Highway 35 remains closed in both directions from Polson at the Highway 93/35 junction to Blue Bay at mile marker 15.
Thorne Creek
The Thorne Creek fire burning 5 miles northeast of Thompson Falls has burned 19,100 acres and is 9% contained, according to a Friday update.
Since the fire started on July 7, aviation crews have dropped 730,000 gallons of water, 28,000 gallons of retardant and have delivered 31,000 pound of cargo to the blaze.
Fire managers plan to continue work along the northwest perimeter as firefighters work to connect with Cougar Peak Lookout.
“Mop up and containment continues along the western flank of the fire as crews continue south from Squaw Creek to Weber Gulch,” the update said.
An evacuation order is in place for homes east and northeast from Allen Ranch south on Blue Slide Road to the intersection of the BPA power lines, following the power lines through Ashley Creek to the Thompson River.
All residences west from Allen Ranch, south along Blue Slide Road to the intersection of Highway 200, on the west side of the Clark Fork River, are under a pre-evacuation warning.
Granite Pass Complex (BM Hill fire)
The BM Hill fire, the largest of the four fires in the Granite Pass Complex, has burned 4,882 acres near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center, according to a Friday update.
Firefighters continue to use direct suppression actions along the southwest perimeter of the fire and expect milder temperatures into the weekend to aid efforts.
“Weather over the region will cause cooler, breezy (conditions) the next few days. Humidity will remain relatively high through the weekend with cooler temperatures (upper 60s to low 70s),” the update said.
The area from Martin Creek (mile marker 10) on Highway 12 to the Idaho border (mile marker 0) is under an evacuation warning and a temporary flight restriction is in place over the complex.
Hay Creek
The Hay Creek fire near Polebridge has reached 2,699 acres and is now 18% contained, according to a Friday update.
Crews plan to work Friday toward expanding containment along Hay Creek Road, with equipment working in the Spruce Creek area.
“Historic fuel breaks are being tied together to make a contiguous line east of the fire,” the update said. “Interagency fire crews will work with the public in the evacuation warning area to reduce fuels and protect structures. Public landowners are also working to create defensible space around their homes.”
Evacuation warnings are in place for residences east and west of the North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms north to and including Moose Creek Road and the community of Polebridge. Glacier National Park has issued an evacuation warning for the North Fork area of the park north of Logging Creek.
Fire managers are asking weekend travelers to have a heightened awareness due to fire traffic and road construction in the area.
South Yaak, Burnt Peak
Burning 2 miles from Troy, the South Yaak fire grew to 10,153 acres and is 10% contained, according to a Friday update.
“The fire has burned around the Yaak Mountain Lookout and the Kilbrennan Lake Campground; neither have damage but they are still at risk. Private timber resources, owned by Stimson Lumber, in four sections have either been directly impacted or are imminently threatened by uncontained fire,” the update said.
Firefighters plan to continue chipping operations along 752 road.
Mandatory evacuations are in place for all homes on East Side Road and Kilbrennan Lake Road. Residences in Pine Creek, 17 Mile Creek and Sylvanite are on pre-evacuation notice.
The Burnt Peak fire held at 3,495 acres and remained 46% contained.
“Indirect fire line construction is nearly complete along Copper Mountain Road and crews will begin prep work along the Callahan Creek Road,” the update said.
More active fire behavior was expected Friday. Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for residents in North Fork Keeler Creek.