Wet weather, cooler temps could help crews battle western Montana blazes

Boulder 2700

The Boulder 2700 fire east of Polson grew to 1,922 acres and remains 0% contained, according to a Friday update.

“The fire activity around evacuated homes remains active and crews continue to provide structure protection and extinguish and mop up hot spots to prevent flare ups to reduce the reburn potential within unburned fuels,” the update said.

The blaze is expected to continue its move east and upslope through heavy dead forest, which is inaccessible to ground crews.

“Crews are looking for opportunities along north-south road systems on both the north and south sides of the fire to build indirect or contingency lines. These would be used if the fire turns around either flank trying to move downslope,” the update said.

Under a temporary restriction, no boats are allowed from Boulder Creek on the north to Station Creek on the south and one-half mile out from the shoreline of Flathead Lake. There is also a temporary flight restriction in place over the blaze, which includes the use of drones.