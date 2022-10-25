Wet weather dampens hunting opener

Hunters ranging across Montana's vast and varied terrain for last weekend's general hunting season opener reported roughly the same thing: wet, cold and muddy conditions that hampered hunting.

Except for far southeast Montana, that is, where somewhat milder conditions resulted in higher success rates than normal and brought in an unusually large number of pronghorn.

In Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 2, which covers the western Montana counties of Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, Granite and Powell, along with far-northern portions of Deer Lodge and Silver Bow counties, success rates were slightly up for the weekend, according to data collected at FWP check stations. Turnout was average.

"Despite the cold, wet, and windy weather, everyone was in good spirits and excited about the season opener," said Kirstie Yeager, an FWP wildlife biologist who runs a check station west of Anaconda.

Hunters, successful or not, are required to stop at check stations they pass. The major stations, run by FWP, are open on weekends and help the agency understand hunting trends, wildlife observations and wild game health. Biologists can also screen animals for chronic wasting disease.

An influx of cold and wet weather moved into the area Friday, ending an unseasonably warm fall. The moisture brought rain below about 5,000 feet elevation and snow above. The high-elevation snow may have driven wildlife movement that contributed to hunter success, according to FWP. And looser regulations on white-tailed deer hunting for the first week of the season "contributed to a bit of an increase in harvest."

The Bonner check station east of Missoula recorded 710 hunters over the weekend with about 5 inches of snow in the surrounding mountains. That was down from 910 hunters last year (0 inches of snow) but up from 635 in 2020 (23 inches of snow). Nearly 11% of hunters passed through with game, up significantly from consistent rates of around 7% in past years. Increased success was driven by a year-to-year increase in white-tailed deer through Bonner — 44 last year to 64 this year — but moderated by a drop in mule deer (nine in 2021, two this year).

In Darby, FWP tallied 911 hunters and 3 inches of snow in the mountains. That's down from 994 hunters last year, with only 1 inch of snow, and up from 729 hunters in 2020, when the mountains had 11 inches of snow. The success rate there was 10.4% for the weekend — nearly double last year's 5.5% success. Increased success was driven primarily by elk: Hunters brought 66 elk through Darby, up from 31 last year. Two black bears and one wolf were brought through the station this year; none came through during the weekend last year.

Hunter turnout was much lower compared with last year in FWP Region 1, the northwest corner of the state. Only 1,754 hunters were counted last weekend, in line with 1,785 last year but down significantly from normal counts of more than 2,700 in prior years. Elk hunt success rates were down slightly, but white-tailed deer hunts were more successful than normal, according to FWP. A station near Olney recorded a success rate of 21% overall.

In southwest Montana, FWP's Region 3 spans from Beaverhead County on the west to Park County on the east, and the Idaho border on the south to the Helena Valley on the north. Hunter turnout and success were mostly down, with success rates between 5% and 11%. The agency said that "steady rain, snow and fog limited visibility for hunters in many areas, likely contributing to reduced harvest compared to averages."

In Region 4, along the Rocky Mountain Front and north-central Montana, turnout and success rates were down over the weekend, which FWP attributed to "wet, snowy, foggy, and windy conditions" in the region.

"Although inclement weather typically leads to favorable conditions for big game hunting," the agency stated, "the combination of cool, wet weather and low visibility had many hunters content to remain at home and wait for better conditions in the weeks ahead."

In south-central Montana, FWP's Region 5, "many hunters complained of mud, snow, poor visibility, and winds hampering their success,” according to FWP wildlife biologist Justin Paugh. Hunter turnout was around normal across the region but success rates were down from previous years.

Montana’s general deer and elk hunting season runs Oct. 22 to Nov. 27. Black bear season is Sept. 15 to Nov. 27; bighorn sheep is Sept. 15 to Nov. 27; moose is Sept. 15 to Nov. 27; fall mountain lion season without dogs is Oct. 22 to Nov. 27; mountain goat is Sept. 15 to Nov. 27; turkey is Sept. 1 to Jan. 1; and wolf is Sept. 15 to March 15.