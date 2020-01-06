Some of us are slower than some of you.
Some of us who’ve lived around Missoula for a long time should have noticed long before recently the pattern of street names that run parallel to North Higgins Avenue to the east end of town.
Once you get past Pattee Street (named for David, a city father from the earliest days), there they are: surnames of 11 of the first 13 U.S. presidents.
They start with No. 1, (George) Washington Street, and end with little ol’ (James) Polk Street, No. 11, all two blocks of it in the lower Rattlesnake at the base of Mount Jumbo. Just to the west of Polk, President Millard Fillmore, No. 13, gets a little more loving — three blocks before ducking into an alley between Poplar and Cherry streets.
It’s plain to see why POTUS No. 6, John Quincy Adams, was skipped. His dad John (No. 2) was already feted with a street running north between the current Missoula Public Library and the new one on its way to the railroad tracks. A town can’t have two streets named Adams.
What baffles is the omission of John Tyler (No. 10). Did city fathers have something against Whigs?
Our “president streets” were christened sometime before 1890, when the Missoulian online archives began. Exactly when and by whom isn’t clear. In a feature published in the Feb. 1, 1953, Sunday Missoulian, here’s how E.S. (Stan) Healy somewhat awkwardly handled it:
“The creators of some additions expressed their patriotism by naming streets for Presidents Washington, Adams, Jefferson, and so on through Polk take care of streets paralleling Higgins Avenue on the East side. But some of the Presidents got scattered. Roosevelt Street is on the South Side, and Lincoln, on the West Side, was the old route to the Missoula Cemetery.”
Lincoln Street was what we know as North Russell.
Healy is best known for his photography work for the Missoulian, Missoula Sentinel and later as a freelancer.
His paragraph on the president streets played a bit part in the larger scope of that 1953 article, which carried the headline “Missoula Street Names Recall Events of History and Ancient City Feuds.”
It was liberally illustrated with historic photos as well as a couple of contemporary ones. Healy’s shot of the south side of West Front Street in 1953 looked east across Higgins Avenue at the monolithic First National Bank building. It carried the cutline:
“On the side of the one block shown was the first brewery, the first butcher shop, ‘dobe houses, a Chinese restaurant, part of Chinatown, a bawdy house or two, and the old Headquarters Saloon, in front of which Maurice Higgins, namesake of Maurice Avenue, was murdered when he was on his way home from a devastating blaze the night of Aug. 14, 1892. Higgins was a volunteer fireman and was shot by a stranger, John Burns, later hanged.”
Among the buildings in the photo are those which today house Montgomery Distillery, Stockman’s Bar and Café, and El Cazador Mexican Restaurant.
Other nuggets from Healy’s article:
— Evans Avenue was named for one-time Missoula mayor and Congressman John M. Evans (1863-1946). Healy said Beverly and Hastings Avenue were named for his sons, though Hastings was actually his wife Helen’s maiden name.
— Higgins Avenue, of course, was named for one of Missoula's founders, Capt. C.P. Higgins. When others developed south of the river, they had to defer to existing names of street continuations.
"Thus the first men to plat land in Missoula got their names on the longest streets," Healy wrote.
— Avenues paralleling South Higgins to the east are named for the children of Capt. Higgins and his wife Juliet, in order of age.
“Beginning at the base of Mount Sentinel there is Francis Avenue, and moving west, Maurice, Arthur, Helen, Hilda, Ronald and Gerald. At one time avenues were named for George and John Higgins. They were between Francis and Maurice. John Avenue is now the South Side portion of Van Buren Street.”
— It was, and remains, an exercise in frustration to track down the origins of some street names.
“As a researcher prowls the dusty records at the City Hall and Courthouse he becomes aware that despite the fact that in the past someone has wanted to endow a person with lasting memory by naming a street after him, no record was made other than to write the name on a plat," Healy noted. "Inez Street, for example. Who was Inez? What was her last name? The persons who platted Knowles Addition knew her but they left no public record of her full name.
“There are many such cases in Missoula.”