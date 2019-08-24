For now, there’s not much to do on the remote mountainside in the Elkhorn Mountains west of Townsend where pilots Penn Stohr and Bob Vallance died in an airplane crash on June 19, 1957. Other than leave it alone.
“Since it is a recorded archaeological site on federal property, we ask you not pick anything up, no souvenirs or anything, not only out of respect for the Forest Service but out of respect for the families that are here today,” Jamison Jordan of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest entreated those who accompanied him up Indian Creek Road on Monday.
That doesn’t mean the rusted parts that remain of the Ford Tri-Motor will sit and rust for another 62 years.
To leaders of the Museum of Mountain Flying at the Missoula airport, the Stohr-Vallance crash is crucial to its mission.
“We’re going to try to really make this a centerpiece for the museum,” Dick Komberec said.
Komberec has already reached out to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest in an effort to both retrieve the extensive remains of the wrecked Tri-Motor for the museum and mark the site with a monument of some sort.
That seems doable, Jordan said, but federal regulations will steer any plans.
“We’d have to have a public comment period and then we initiate a process where we outline what we’re going to do and whatnot,” he said.
The process would fall under the National Environmental Policy Act, Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
“I’m so happy with the Forest Service statement that they’ve designated that as an archaeological site,” Penn Stohr Jr. said. “That’s probably the finest tribute you could hope for.”
Stohr is an admirer of the Museum of Mountain Flying’s recent work.
“Miss Montana is probably one of the proudest representations of aviation history in Montana,” he said of the recently refurbished Douglas DC-3 best known for its role in the 1949 Mann Gulch fire north of Helena that killed a dozen Missoula-based smokejumpers and a fire guard.
He has "absolutely no objection" to the museum hauling the plane remnants away to “wherever it’s going to be part of the history of aviation and the history of Johnson Flying Service.”
Stohr would like to return to the crash site, even if there’s nothing there.
“Maybe I’ll drive up there in a year or two,” he said. “Maybe with the kids on the (June 19) anniversary. Regardless of what’s there or not, I know where it is. It’s still a mountainside.”
Marcia Vallance Babowicz likes the idea of rescuing the memories of her father and Stohr Sr., from obscurity.
“I think it would be great if they could put the plane in the museum and it would be nice to have some sort of a marker up there,” she said.
The Townsend Ranger District not only reached out to the museum but welcomed Monday’s unexpected onslaught of visitors with open arms.
That wasn’t lost on historian Steve Smith of Missoula, who noted there are many abandoned crash sites in the forests of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. Some date back to the earliest days of the partnership between the national forests and aviators.
“It seems as though the Forest Service and maybe the BLM are beginning to take a second look at the connection between Johnson Flying Service and events important to their missions,” Smith said. “They’re kind of resurrecting some of these memories of things that happened, and enough time has gone by where they're saying, ‘Hey, wait a minute. There’s a lot of significance to some of these dramatic events from way back when.'”
But Dan Hottle cautioned that what happened on the Townsend district shouldn’t be viewed as a change of Forest Service policy or the start of a trend.
“It sounds like that was kind of a one-off. It doesn’t sound like it’s something we’re doing forest-wide,” said the spokesman at Northern Region headquarters in Missoula.
“I know the aviation museum has contacted the Helena forest about possibly getting the remains of that aircraft, but we don’t have any plans to do that right now. Not that we’re opposed to it. We just have to sit down and talk about what that would look like.”