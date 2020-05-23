× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

They lost sporting events, powwows, plays and concerts.

The end of the school year came fast for students in and around Missoula County, or at least the end of its normalcy. When the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Montana, some headed into the workforce sooner than they had planned and others felt the loss of their childhood maybe a little more quickly than they thought they would.

For Wes Salonen, a Missoula Hellgate senior, the beginning of the end came on a basketball court in Bozeman.

His Knights team had just knocked off Billings West in the Class AA state semifinals, just finishing a handshake line when a brutal announcement came over the PA.

“We’re huddled up and right about to head into the locker room. Then the announcement came on throughout the entire stadium that we wouldn’t be able to play in the state championship,” Salonen said.

The student body president and a key member of the basketball team, Salonen saw firsthand the disappointment that evening. He remembers the somber feeling in the locker room and the sense that something had been left undone.

Hellgate had lost in the state championship on a buzzer-beating shot the year before, and the only thing that could have eased that pain was a redemption tour ending with cutting down the nets.

The Knights did manage to cut down the nets despite protests by Montana High School Association officials. Still, the shared state title and few pieces of the net shared among players did not ease the pain of not playing that final game.

As the new and "socially distant" normal descended, opportunities for common social events like bonfires and going to the movies or even getting lunch together simply vanished. Prom was canceled, graduation won't be the same and seniors are feeling the loss.

"We didn’t get the goodbyes," said Maggie Weida, a Missoula Sentinel senior.

Weida was planning on getting her prom dress in Spokane over spring break, but the coronavirus shut down those plans faster than anyone could imagine. After in-person classes were shuttered, the student government leader and her friends would meet up at the Sentinel parking lot to exchange stories and simply see some familiar faces at a proper distance.

“I just feel like you’re just losing those last moments that everyone hangs onto in high school,” said Weida, also a mentor to freshmen. “It was our last month of high school that we pretty much don’t get."

Some schools, such as Seeley-Swan High School, have talked about having a social gathering over the summer instead of prom, but that will be fully dependent on what coronavirus restrictions are relaxed and how strict social distancing regulations are to try to keep infections at bay.

Seeley-Swan senior Terra Bertsch is missing prom, graduation, and her community.

“I miss my friends," Bertsch said. "You’d think being out of school we’d have lots of bonfires and hang out a whole bunch. I just don’t think it’s very smart to be interacting with a lot of people, which sucks."

As schools quickly tried to shift to online learning, another aspect of normalcy was lost as well. While schools did have a sense before spring break that the doors would be shuttered to students after the pause in classes, educators scrambled to try and get the curriculum switched.

This was not easy for many students, especially those at smaller schools with fewer resources. For instance, some couldn't check out laptops, like their peers at larger schools could. While students did applaud their teachers for trying as hard as they could, many felt that distance learning has been the most difficult part of the whole experience.

Some students have struggled with Internet access, while others simply found it hard to find motivation to finish their classes. Sitting in bed or getting busy with outdoor activities have been common, especially since the homework load has lessened for many students.

Some have found that instead of classwork every day, they are given one or two assignments per class each week to be done on their own time.

The freedom has been fine for some, though others would like to be back in the classroom.

“All these online classes, I’m used to getting lectures everyday,” Superior’s Trey Green lamented. “It all just gets taken away from you. It’s harder to understand the material, and I feel like there’s a lot more there.”

An all-star athlete in just about every sport, Green has put his physical abilities to work on one of his teacher’s ranches near Superior. Delimbing trees and operating heavy machinery have been part of his coping, along with plenty of fishing.

He does miss sports, though, which became a critical part of his life after he transferred to Superior from Philipsburg ahead of his senior year. Clark Fork, the athletic co-op with Alberton reached the 8-Man football state title game this past season.

“It’s almost surreal,” Green said. “I never expected to accomplish a lot of stuff we did in high school, and what I personally accomplished, I never thought I’d be able to do.”

Many students are rushing straight into the workforce with their far more open schedules.

Grace Daniel, a Big Sky senior and talented band member, almost feels she was prepared for the pandemic in a mental sense. She immediately picked up more hours at Orange Street Food Farm and has used the more flexible classes to her advantage.

“I think the toughest part is balancing my work life with my school life. Because everything’s online right now, I feel like my work life has a higher priority than the school life,” Daniel said. “I don’t know. The physical experience of working is more dramatic, more important to me than school right now. That’s been hardest part.”

Concerts and lost plays were another casualty of coronavirus.

For Sentinel senior Logan Fischer, not having those final concerts robbed the musicians of a chance to pass on their "wills," or small trinkets that have been passed down by Sentinel band members for years.

One trumpet player even has a binder with every song the Sentinel High School band has played over the past 30 years.

They are still hoping they will be able to come back early next year or meet up sometime over the summer to exchange those mementos, but nothing is quite certain.

One of Fischer's last normal memories was simply jamming out with his friends near his house.

“We just spent a few hours just playing a bunch of stuff,” he said. “That’s one of the last things I remember doing before we got locked down.”

He wonders whether they will ever be able to do that again.

Kaymani Brings Yellow, a Ronan student, spent the couple of weeks desperately trying to finish the last few pages of the yearbook. Pages about students becoming essential workers during the coronavirus replaced what would have been photos of softball and track.

The president of Ronan’s Native American Culture Club, Brings Yellow and a mix of other students from the school were planning a trip to Washington to have a cultural exchange with several tribes along the coast.

“It was really cool, because we all got together and we were just throwing around ideas,” Brings Yellow said. “Like we should go here, we should go here. We were all looking forward to it.”

The students raised the money themselves, totaling nearly $3,000 through a raffle and fry bread cook-off for the trip that was supposed to take place for five days over spring break.

It was the first time the organization would have ever gotten to go on a trip. Brings Yellow refused to be bitter about the loss, but it clearly was painful.

“It hit there first, and we're thinking, ‘Maybe it’ll die down a bit,’ who knows? And then it got to March, and it hit there really hard,” Brings Yellow said. “I knew they were going to cancel our trip when they canceled the band trip over there. I remember thinking, ‘We’re probably next.’”

Many students have been left wondering about college as well. While some higher-learning institutions across the country have already stated they are planning to have in-person classes, it still is a major question mark.

Colleges have already begun to run into financial problems with some professors and teachers finding themselves or their programs cut.

Finding scholarships has been an issue as well. For many high school student-athletes, those final days are their last chance to find a place to compete beyond their prep days.

Fischer and Bertsch both seemed on their way to competing collegiately at a Division-I level. Bertsch was the two-time defending Class C champion in the girls pole vault, while Fischer is a vaulter and a hurdler. Both felt like they could have received more attention had a spring track season been run.

“If I want to go D1, my best option would be to walk on. And even then with my marks right now, it might not happen,” Bertsch said. “So I’ve kinda accepted that if I don’t pole vault in college that I had a great high school career, and I’ll find other things to do I guess.”

Bertsch still has been able to train and so has Fischer, but the opportunities to compete in any setting are few. Montana State may still have some track camps over the summer, but that is still questionable moving forward.

Competing at a smaller school might have been a possibility, but both had their hearts set on going to Bozeman.

"Personally I felt I’ve gotten robbed of a chance to be able to show what I could do," Fischer said. "For the past few years I’ve wanted to compete in college, and I want to try and walk on for track doing whatever, and I feel like I haven’t been able to do what I want to do."

Bertsch found out the track season was canceled on the same day Seeley-Swan was eliminated from the Class C girls basketball state tournament in Missoula. It was the first appearance for the Blackhawks at the state tournament since 2016.

The Seeley-Swan girls basketball team never got to have an end-of-year meeting.

Trying to draw any sort of positives in those days were tough, and Bertsch readily admits she was not in a good place for several days. Between the isolation and hopelessness that accompanied those first difficult days, she knew that trying to find a way to cope was going to be critically important.

“I’m kinda just getting to realize that it’ll be okay,” Bertsch said. “But for a while there it was really, really hard for me. I mean that’s been my dream since I was little.”

She added: “It’s devastating, honestly. With all the bad, there has to be some good. So wait for that, I guess.”

Some of the good has been easy to see and is even coming from high schoolers themselves. Peyton Lammerding, an Arlee senior and valedictorian of her class, has thrown energy into making masks and helping out however she can in her community.

She made 100 hospital masks for St. Luke’s Hospital in Ronan and then even more for a pharmacy in Missoula.

“I never realized how many good things can come out of something so bad,” Lammerding said. “While it just sucks and everything about it just really sucks, there’s no other way to put it. I’ve had a lot of opportunities to do good things.

“You get the chance to help people in trying times when normally you wouldn’t be able to do those things.”

In some ways, these acts have helped bring closure to many high schoolers that were suddenly thrown into the adult world. While most schools around the state eventually decided on an in-person graduation, for many students the last day of classes before spring break will likely become the last time they ever set foot in the school.

For many, enjoying the last day of school or senior assemblies will simply never happen. Many goodbyes will forever be left unsaid.

Some schools, such as Sentinel, have events where the seniors walk the halls at elementary schools in their district. Ronan does something similar, and it is always a day the seniors look forward to. Even that, of course, was canceled.

“I definitely took those days for granted before spring break,” Weida said. “It’s like, oh we, still have like two and a half months. I didn’t think that would be the last time I’d be a student in Sentinel High School.”

"I think our lives, everyone’s lives are put on hold," Salonen said. "We get thrown out of high school early, but then everything is put to a standstill. It’s just a weird dynamic that we’ve been put through.”

Time, of course, has flown by for many as they find ways to cope in their homes. Despite the constant threat of coronavirus lurking in the background, there is hope too among those in the Class of 2020.

They feel resilient and still refuse not to be excited about their futures. It will be tougher and far stranger than it has been for previous generations, but they feel like they have the ability to push through.

And they will.

“You never know when it’s going to be over. I think it's a big life lesson at the same time,” Weida said. “Not just COVID-19 and the health part of it, just also about yourself and the whole world, that we take a lot of things for granted because there’s so much that lies ahead of us.”

Jordan Hansen covers a bunch of stuff for the Missoulian and 406 Sports.

