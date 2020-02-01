What to expect in 2020: Three trends for Missoula commercial real estate

It used to be that flex and co-working spaces were the domain of the “gig-economy” types: freelancers, creatives and entrepreneurs. However, even massive corporations are seeing the value of turning what used to be a fixed expense for their physical space into a variable cost through the use of flex space arrangements. Co-working, executive offices and a wide variety of hybrids along that spectrum now exist to provide users of commercial space with flexible options on price and term. From large corporations with a short-term contract to remote workers looking for a community to connect with, all are drawn to the amenities and cost effectiveness of flex space. Recent changes to lease accounting standards and its impact on the balance sheet of public and private companies alike are also feeding this trend toward “space as a service” as opposed to “space as an asset.” In the coming weeks, we’ll dig more into this trend and show how Missoula, Kalispell and Bozeman commercial property owners can benefit by embracing this concept.