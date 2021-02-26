What to stream on Friday at the Big Sky Documentary Film Fest

Spotlight – Shorts Block 8: The Path Ahead

“My Little Hilton” — After 25 years as an in-home caregiver, a midwestern Black woman in her 60s strikes out for San Francisco to restart the music career she put on hold 40 years ago in order to raise her children. World Premiere. Mini-Doc Competition. “Feelings of Invisibility” — An intimate portrait of an invisible woman. Anne Abbott, a non-verbal artist with cerebral palsy, smashes society’s misconceptions about living life with a disability in this candid tell-all. It is not what you expect. World Premiere. Mini-Doc Competition. “Ms Diva Trucker” — A long-haul trucker turns to YouTube to combat loneliness and social isolation. In the process, she creates an empowering online community whose impact reaches far beyond America’s highways. World Premiere. Mini-Doc Competition. “Yulisa” — A young pregnant woman, fleeing for safety, finds herself trapped in dire conditions in a dangerous Mexico-U.S. border town, just weeks before she will give birth. World Premiere. “Ale Libre” — Alejandra is a criminalized organizer and unapologetic immigrant. While she prepares for one of the biggest events of her life — her deportation case — Alejandra is forced to reckon with a past mistake and a system that could tear her apart from her family and the only home she has ever known. World Premiere. Big Sky Award Competition. “A Horse Has More Blood Than A Human” — An older couple leaves Tehran to return to their idyllic hometown on the Turkish border, but their dreams of quiet retirement are shattered by the realization that their town has become a smuggling gateway into Europe, and everyone they know is involved. Northwest Premiere.