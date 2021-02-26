What to stream on Friday at the Big Sky Documentary Film Fest

Here are Friday's highlights at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.
Films
All 50 short films are available to view throughout the 10-day festival. There are 13 blocks of short films, each of which can be accessed by one single-screening ticket or one bundle/pass use. The following feature film opens for viewing today:
“Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust” — 2021 BSDFF Closing Weekend Feature. A poetic story that travels from the snow-capped Sierra to the parched valley of Payahuunadü (“the land of flowing water”), weaving together memories of an intergenerational group of women from three communities who hold in common an ancestral connection to the water that trickles through deep fissures in the land. Native Americans, former Japanese-American WWII prisoners and environmentalists form an unexpected alliance to defend their water, their history, and their culture, from Los Angeles. World Premiere. Big Sky Award Competition.
Live Q&A with Ann Kaneko (director/producer) and Jin Yoo-Kim (producer). Moderated by Rachel Gregg (BSDFF); Sunday, Feb 28 at 5 p.m.
Competition winners re-screening
All competition-winning films will be available to watch throughout the weekend, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. Each ticket or pass use unlocks one of the following pairings:
“The Snow Calls” (Best Feature) — After bearing three daughters, Mina has just one more chance: her next child has to be a boy or her husband will marry another woman according to tradition and the rules of the Bakhtiari tribe. This time, Mina decides not to have an ultrasound, for fear of the result. As the snowdrifts become deeper, and the outside door will barely open anymore, the atmosphere in the household becomes increasingly oppressive. Will there be a happy ending with the birth of a son, or are we watching a life that is about to fall apart? Directed by Marjan Khosravi.
“Meltdown in Dixie” (Best Short) — In the wake of the 2015 Charleston Massacre, a battle erupts in Orangeburg, South Carolina, between the Sons of Confederate Veterans and an ice cream shop owner forced to fly the Confederate flag in his parking lot. The film explores the broader role of Confederate symbolism in the 21st century and the lingering racial oppression which these symbols help maintain. Directed by Emily Harrold.
“Il Mio Corpo” (Artistic Vision, Feature) — Under the Sicilian sunlight, Oscar collects scrap metal with his father. At the other end of town, Stanley, a Nigerian refugee, tidies the church, picks fruit, and herds sheep — anything to survive. Both share a desire for a better life, and a feeling of having been thrown to the world, enduring the choices made by others. They meet, in a cathartic encounter that is as intensely moving as it is fleeting. Directed by Michele Penetta.
“Águiles (Eagles)” (Best Mini-Doc) — Along the scorching southern border in Arizona, only an estimated one out of every five missing migrants is ever found. This is the story of one group of searchers, the Águilas del Desierto. Comprised largely of immigrant Latinos, once a month these volunteers — construction workers, gardeners and domestic laborers by day — set out to recover the missing, reported to them by loved ones often thousands of miles away. Directed by Kristy Guevara-Flanagan and Maite Zubiaurre.
“Victoria” (Artistic Vision, Big Sky Award) — Fifty years ago, an eccentric developer created “California City” in the Mojave Desert. Thousands of kilometers of streets were carved into the desert landscape, each with its own name. The city was ready to welcome hundreds of thousands of people, but those imagined residents never came. Now, Lashay Warren leaves behind a turbulent past in Los Angeles to make a fresh start upon the grid of thousands of crumbling streets. Directed by Sofie Benoot, Liesbeth De Ceulaer, and Isabelle Tollenare.
“The Roots Weaver” (Artistic Vision, Mini-Doc) — A poetic observation of the Indigenous Yaghan art of grass-weaving as developed in Chile. Documenting an intergenerational process from the extraction of raw material to the exhibition of a final piece, the film explores how an original tradition is attached to diverse aural and visual textures. Directed by Fernando Saldivia.
“Red Heaven” (Big Sky Award) — In preparation for the first human mission to Mars, six volunteers take part in the ultimate dress rehearsal, living inside a year-long NASA simulation to understand the effects of isolation on the human mind. A shockingly prescient film for the current moment and a testament to the human ability to endure in body and spirit, despite isolation and uncertainty. Directed by Lauren DeFilippo and Katherine Gorringe.
Spotlight – Shorts Block 8: The Path Ahead
“My Little Hilton” — After 25 years as an in-home caregiver, a midwestern Black woman in her 60s strikes out for San Francisco to restart the music career she put on hold 40 years ago in order to raise her children. World Premiere. Mini-Doc Competition. “Feelings of Invisibility” — An intimate portrait of an invisible woman. Anne Abbott, a non-verbal artist with cerebral palsy, smashes society’s misconceptions about living life with a disability in this candid tell-all. It is not what you expect. World Premiere. Mini-Doc Competition. “Ms Diva Trucker” — A long-haul trucker turns to YouTube to combat loneliness and social isolation. In the process, she creates an empowering online community whose impact reaches far beyond America’s highways. World Premiere. Mini-Doc Competition. “Yulisa” — A young pregnant woman, fleeing for safety, finds herself trapped in dire conditions in a dangerous Mexico-U.S. border town, just weeks before she will give birth. World Premiere. “Ale Libre” — Alejandra is a criminalized organizer and unapologetic immigrant. While she prepares for one of the biggest events of her life — her deportation case — Alejandra is forced to reckon with a past mistake and a system that could tear her apart from her family and the only home she has ever known. World Premiere. Big Sky Award Competition. “A Horse Has More Blood Than A Human” — An older couple leaves Tehran to return to their idyllic hometown on the Turkish border, but their dreams of quiet retirement are shattered by the realization that their town has become a smuggling gateway into Europe, and everyone they know is involved. Northwest Premiere.
Live Q&A with Todd Sills, director (“My Little Hilton); Jonathan Schienberg and Joshua Echevarria, co-directors, Jodi Goodwin, subject (“Yulisa”); Charmaine Kachibaia, director (“Feelings of Invisibility”); Dana Reilly, director (“Ms Diva Trucker”); Maya Cueva, director, Alejandra Pablos, subject (“Ale Libre”); Abolfazl Talooni, director, Anna Snowball, producer (“A Horse Has More Blood Than A Human”). 6 p.m.
The 18th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is an all-virtual affair. Our online platform is super user-friendly. It allows viewers to browse film selections, pre-order and watch films on their phones, tablets, computers or TV screens. Details on how to sign up and purchase single-screening tickets, 5-film bundles, and festival passes can be found at bigskyfilmfest.org.
Note: Feature films generally have a four-day window in which they can be viewed. When a viewer unlocks a film or a shorts block, they have 48 hours to begin watching. Once viewing has begun, there is a 24-hour window in which to finish watching. Nearly all films have a virtual Q&A with the filmmakers — included in the price of the ticket — and a number of those Q&As will be live, so viewers can participate.