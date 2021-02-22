What to stream on Tuesday at the Big Sky Documentary Film Fest

“View” — Some are looking for a beautiful view. Some lose their view. A huge cruise ship is approaching a small town. World Premiere. Mini Competition. (5 min); “Magali” — Magali Salinas has dedicated 15 years of her life to rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing wild animals in the Peruvian Amazon rainforest that have suffered from habitat destruction and the wildlife trade. Northwest Premiere. (5 min); “The Toxic Pigs of Fukushima” — The Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011 triggered a tsunami, nuclear meltdown and mass evacuations in Fukushima Prefecture. Today, as part of a government push to encourage resettlement, local hunters have been enlisted to dispose of irradiated wild boars that now roam through the abandoned streets and buildings. Montana Premiere. (35 min). “We the Power” — Imagine upending the traditional energy system and giving the power of clean electricity production back to your neighbors. "We the Power" follows friends, families and visionaries, as they break down legislative barriers, take power back from big energy companies, put it in the hands of locals, and share the benefits to strengthen their towns. World Premiere. Short Competition. (35 min).