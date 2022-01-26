What you need to know about marijuana in Missoula

Marijuana is now legal to purchase for recreational use in Montana for those aged 21 years or older with a valid photo ID.

Legalization was met with celebration by some, along with many questions about how to go about using cannabis legally. Anyone can now go into a cannabis dispensary and buy up to an ounce of marijuana flower, or the equivalent in concentrates or edibles.

That equivalence comes out to 800 milligrams of edibles or eight grams of concentrate. Concentrate includes vape pens as well as cannabis wax. Cannabis wax is sold in small containers and often used on a heated platform where the concentrate is then added and inhaled.

There are also limits on the amount of THC — the most common psychoactive compound found on the plant — that can be in recreational marijuana products. Flower cannot contain more than 35% THC, while a package of edibles cannot have more 100 mg of THC. A single serving of an edible cannot have more than 10 mg of THC.

Those limits are exclusive to recreational users. Cannabis products sold for medical use can contain more THC.

Driving while under the influence of marijuana is still illegal, as is consuming it in a public space. Possession of more than one ounce but less than two ounces could face a $500 fine, while consuming marijuana in a public area has the potential for a $50 fine.

The Montana Department of Justice is estimating there will be an increase by 77% of DUI cases, according to a fiscal note attached to the marijuana bill that was passed.

Those looking to consume marijuana can drive with it in their car, but it needs to be unopened, in its original packaging and stowed away. All purchases must be bought in a child-safe container.

The state is considering roadside saliva tests for potential DUIs, according to a report by the Independent Record in Helena.

Those looking to buy recreational marijuana should know that most dispensaries do not accept debit cards. In fact, nearly all exclusively accept cash.

This is due to the fact that marijuana is still criminalized at the federal level. Banks cannot work financially with the cannabis industry the same way they would other businesses.

Many dispensaries offer on-site ATM machines as a workaround. A number of customers looking to buy on the first weekend of recreational marijuana seemed to be surprised it is, mostly, a cash-only business.

Recreational marijuana is also taxed by the state at a flat 20% rate, with Missoula County adding an additional local-options sales tax of 3%. According to House Bill 701, which legalized recreational marijuana, dispensaries cannot open before 9 a.m. or be open past 8 p.m.

Missoula County will retain 50% of the local option tax, while the city of Missoula will get 45%. The remaining 5% will go to the Montana Department of Revenue.

There is a 4% tax on medical sales of cannabis products. The industry is regulated and marijuana products sold in state are tested for bacteria, mold and heavy metals, as well as for potency and what compounds are in them, at a state-approved facility.

Recreational marijuana is also not available in all counties in the state. In counties where the majority of voters opposed the weed initiative, adult-use sales will remain prohibited.

There is still a path for removing prohibition via a county vote on whether or not marijuana businesses can operate in that jurisdiction.

Marijuana also cannot be consumed in national parks, including Yellowstone and Glacier, as well as any other federal land. It is also illegal to cross state lines with marijuana in a person's possession or fly with cannabis products.

Montana residents are allowed to grow and possess two mature marijuana plants, as well as two seedlings, in their own home. The plants cannot be publicly visible.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

