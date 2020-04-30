You are the owner of this article.
What's on the ballot for special elections in western Montana

What's on the ballot for special elections in western Montana

Here are the candidates and ballot initiatives for 2020 special elections for counties throughout western Montana. All elections are mail-in this year. Missoula County is also holding mail-in elections for several school districts.

Some school districts are not holding formal elections, but instead are electing trustees by acclamation for candidates running unopposed.

Here is the status of elections for counties in Western Montana:

Flathead County

Bigfork School District

Elementary levy ($331,828.94)

  • For/Against

High school levy ($259,828.94)

  • For/Against

Trustees (elect two)

  • Julie Kreiman
  • Matthew Meisner
  • Wendy Miller
  • Steven Neal
  • Paul A. Sandry
  • MonaRae Tuhr
  • Cayuse Prairie

Trustees (elect two)

  • Cole Skees
  • Alicia Scofield
  • Meghan Roe

Columbia Falls​

Trustees (elect three)

  • David R. Shaffer
  • Keri Hill
  • Barbara Riley
  • Dean Chisolm

Evergreen

Trustees (elect two)

  • John Wilson
  • James Waggener
  • Christopher Goodwin
  • Fair-Mont-Egan

Trustees (elect two)

  • Mark Siderius
  • Jennifer Stebbins
  • Lara Zimmerman

Kalispell Elementary School District

Trustees (elect two)

  • Cole Dykhuizen
  • Diane Morton Stout
  • Scott Warnell
  • Kim A. Wilson

Marion

Running for one-year trustee term (elect one)

  • Laurieanne Stewart
  • Annie Westphal

Running for three-year trustee terms (elect one)

  • Cherie Stobie
  • Nicole Michelle Thiessen

Lake County

Arlee Joint School District 8

No formal election. Trustees elected by acclamation.

Charlo Elementary School District 7

Trustees (elect three)

  • Daniel Cahoon
  • Graydon Cross
  • Kim Detert
  • La Donna Fryberger
  • Terrance R. Rosenbaum

Ronan School District 30

Trustees (elect two)

  • W. Robert Cornwell
  • Rich Janssen
  • Maggie Winter-Sydnor

Mineral County

St. Regis School District 1

General fund levy ($28,978.72 per year; permanent)

  • For/Against

Building reserve fund levy ($30,000 per year for five years)

  • For/Against

Ravalli County

Community College District of the Bitterroot Valley

$650,000 levy

  • For/Against

Organization of the Community College District of the Bitterroot Valley

  • For/Against: Shall there be organized within the area comprising the School Districts of Corvallis, Pinesdale, Darby, Hamilton, Lone Rock Elementary, Stevensville Elementary and Victor, State of Montana, a community college district for the offering of 13th and 14th-year courses, to be known as the Community College District of the Bitterroot Valley, Montana, under the provisions of the laws authorizing community college districts in Montana as requested in the petition filed with the county election administrator on the 31st day of January, 2020?

Trustees (elect seven)

  • Gary K. Carlson
  • Linda Doughty
  • Robert B. Fifield
  • Don Gardner
  • Brittany Leatham-Olney
  • Candy Lubansky
  • Judith Mott
  • Ran Pigman
  • Marci Smith
  • Sue Smith
  • Janet Woodburn

Corvallis School District 1

There are three people running for three open trustee positions for an unexpired term. Although the candidates are running unopposed, they will still appear on the ballot.

  • Becky Anderson
  • Shawn F. Boelman
  • Dan Wolsky 

Running for an unexpired trustee term (elect one)

  • Tonia Bloom
  • Carol W. Peterson

Ravalli County Park District No. 2, Bitterroot Aquatic Center

(Elect four)

  • Stephen Bergeron
  • Ronald Frost
  • Chris Porter
  • Amy J.D. Reed
  • Karen Savory
  • Ryal Weber
  • Marilyn Wildey
  • Jeff Wolfe

Florence Rural Fire District

Trustees (elect one)

  • Robert D. Dewitt
  • Dan Martin

Florence-Carlton School District 15-6

Trustees (elect two)

  • Robert Cook
  • Lacy Janes
  • Bobbie Ketelhut
  • Cyke Thomas

Lone Rock Elementary School District 13

Trustees (elect two)

  • William Gary Leese
  • Matthew Schaefer
  • Brandon Williams

Lone Rock School $103,855 levy

  • For/Against

Stevensville School District 2

Trustees (elect two)

  • Sean Lenahan
  • Ben Meyer
  • Wm Todd Wohlman

Sanders County

Dixon School District 9

No formal election. Trustees elected by acclamation.

  • Doyle D. Von Heeder and Birrell Whire ran unopposed for three-year trustee positions. Marsha Hettick has an unexpired two-year term.

Hot Springs Elementary School District 14

No formal election. Trustees elected by acclamation.

  • Frederick A. Depoe Jr. and Cam Ulvick ran unopposed for three-year trustee positions. Peggy Winebrenner ran unopposed for a one-year trustee position.

Noxon District 10

Three-year term - David L. Pafford ran unopposed,

One-year term (elect one)

     • Reuben Habegger

     • Andrew Chaboya Cabaccang

Noxon District 10 voting at Trout Creek School District

No formal election. Trustees elected by acclamation.

  • Amber Miskowitz ran unopposed for a three-year trustee position. Norris Bryan has an unexpired one-year term.

Plains District 1

Running for three-year trustee terms (elect two)

  • Erika Swanson Lawyer
  • Ellen P. Childress
  • David S. Costner
  • Julie Costner
  • Rose M. Wagoner
  • Ronald G. Warren

Running for one-year trustee term (elect one)

  • Amy A. Schrenk
  • Karrie Shinnick
  • Monica Weedeman

Thompson Falls District 2

Running for three-year trustee terms (elect two)

  • Ryan J. Frields
  • Jacob Helvey
  • Ashley Block

Trout Creek Elementary District 6

Running for three-year trustee terms (elect two)

  • Zachary P. Hannum
  • Mary E. Meyer
  • Ernest Scherzer​

Editor's note

Not all communities provided information.

