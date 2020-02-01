When a Missoula road became a highway

Two cows wandered onto Reserve Street in Orchard Homes one day.

If you're picturing heifers dodging four lanes of high-speed traffic, stop right there.

This was in 1938. Reserve, more commonly referred to as "the Reserve road south of Missoula," was a country road running from Third Street to and past the Fort Missoula military reserve.

For some reason the lost cows merited a blurb in the back pages of the Missoulian, probably because the man who found them was Missoula County Commissioner Lewis Felton. He was holding them for the time being but warned if they weren’t claimed soon, he'd start charging pasturage and damage costs.

It caught Missoula Rewound's eye simply because it was the first time Reserve was called a street in the daily paper. More than 80 years later, it's still that — on steroids.

It's U.S. Highway 93's route through Missoula, bridged across the Clark Fork River, lined by offices, businesses, houses and the county golf course. Last week Missoula city and county forces from the Metropolitan Planning Organization launched a community input project with a public forum to come to grips with the mess. Wandering cows were not among the gripes.