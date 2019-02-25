When you’re all done choppin’ down the poplar and pine
Hurry back, hurry back, Timberjack.
Mention “Timberjack” to western Montanans of a certain age (old) and you’ll open a floodgate of memories.
Like this one, the opening lines to a Page 1 story in the Missoulian on Saturday, Feb. 5, 1955:
“A dazzling premiere and a huge parade Friday climaxed Timberjack Days as Missoula stole the motion picture capital from Hollywood. Huge lights stabbed through the snowy sky as the stars of “Timberjack” arrived at the Fox Theater to the accompaniment of flashbulbs and microphones. But the parade in the afternoon — with the snow holding off until the spectacle was completed — almost stole the show.
“Vera Ralston, David Brian, Adrian Booth, Adolphe Menjou, Chill Wills, Rex Allen and others, riding in fancy automobiles at the head of the parade, got a lot of applause from the thousands who lined Higgins avenue.”
It’s now a Monday in 2019. Even as the flush of last night’s Academy Awards show subsides, Missoula holds tightly to its rare brushes with Hollywood glitz.
“Timberjack” was the second of two motion pictures to have world premieres in Missoula barely three years apart in the 1950s. Each was replete with movie stars, floodlights and winter parades down Higgins Avenue.
Here, fresh from the missoulian.newspapers.com archives, is how the front-page report of the first one began on Jan. 21, 1952:
“Missoula blazoned on its history Sunday a new milestone in the fields of forest conservation and entertainment with the world premiere of the smoke-jumping motion picture, ‘Red Skies of Montana,’ at the Fox theater.
“It was a scene familiar to motion picture fans as the Hollywood party arrived at the Fox theater to appear on the stage. There were photographers’ flash bulbs, a newsreel cameraman from Fox-Movietone, announcers, a Kleig light shooting a beam far into the sky, exploding aerial bombs and ropes to keep the crowd back.”
Hollywood star Bill Lundigan was on hand. So were “stars of tomorrow” Bob Graham, a popular radio singer, and 22-year-old Helene Stanley. Curiously, none of the three had parts in “Red Skies.” They were brought to town by Twentieth Century-Fox and “Red Skies” producer Samuel G. Engel for the occasion. Those who played lead roles — Richard Widmark, Constance Smith and Jeffrey Hunter — were unable to attend “because of work in Hollywood.”
The same must have been true for up-and-coming actor Richard Boone, who had a supporting role in “Red Skies” as Dick Dryer, superintendent of the smokejumper base in Missoula. Dryer flies by helicopter to the scene of a deadly fire to find only one surviving smokejumper: Widmark, as crew chief Cliff Mason.
Boone had launched his movie career the previous year, starring alongside Widmark and Jack Palance in “Halls of Montezuma.” Five years later he would be launched into TV stardom as Paladin in the hit western “Have Gun — Will Travel.”
The Missoulian noted that Boone was a cousin of Missoula attorney William T. Boone, whose son Tom today is a principal in the Boone Karlberg law firm his father started.
A cast member in "Timberjack" also had a Missoula connection. Hoagy Carmichael went to Lowell School in 1910. He played the piano-playing Jingles but was better known as the composer of such standards as "Stardust" and "Georgia On My Mind." Carmichael contributed four tunes to the movie, though not the theme song.
The Forest Service was involved in the filming of both movies. Evan Kelley, retired regional forester, organized the parade for Red Skies and served as its marshal astride a horse named Smokechaser.
A Page 1 photo showed the "Red Skies" parade as it passed by the J.C. Penney Co. store downtown on an afternoon when temperatures were in the mid-20s. The crowd was at least five deep on the sidewalks.
“Bulldozers, smoke jumpers, radio equipment and truckloads of logs joined musicians and motion picture personnel in a parade on Higgins avenue Sunday as part of the 'Red Skies of Montana' premiere program,” the cutline read. “Two planes of the Johnson Flying service, a Ford trimotor and a helicopter, passed back and forth over the city as the parade column moved south on the ground.”
Three years and a couple of weeks later, the Forest Service was again part of the party for “Timberjack.” The Missoulian-Sentinel parade photo was taken from the other (west) side of Higgins, with the Missoula Mercantile in the background. Said the cutline:
“Thousands of persons — estimates ranged from 10,000 to 30,000 — lined Higgins avenue from the Northern Pacific passenger station to the high school Friday to watch a long parade, staged in connection with the premiere of the motion picture, 'Timberjack,' and the 50th anniversary of the Forest Service. The parade took 30 minutes to pass. A helicopter made low passes over the column, distributing leaflets. Passing when this photograph was taken was old-fashioned equipment, including a logging outfit of years ago.”