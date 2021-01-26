Where are COVID testing sites in Missoula?

Wondering where you can get tested in Missoula? Here are the testing locations for COVID-19.
Missoula Public Health Testing Center
Flynn Lane Testing Center
4025 Flynn Lane
(Off of West Broadway)
*All tests are FREE and by APPOINTMENT ONLY.*
Call 406-258-INFO(4636) and select option 2 to speak to a nurse.
Next-day and same-day testing is available Mon. - Fri. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sat. - Sun. testing is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Missoula Public Health Mobile Testing Centers
* All tests are FREE and same-day appointment, drive-up testing is available*
Call 406-258-INFO(4636) and select option 2 to schedule an appointment OR drive up to an open mobile clinic for same-day testing!
Next Day and Same Day Appointments for Testing are Available
Tuesdays
Clinton Fire Station
12300 Hwy 10 E.
Hours: 9 A.M. to 11 A.M.
Seeley Lake - The Foundation Building
3150 MT Hwy 83 N
Hours: 2 P.M. to 4 P.M.
Thursdays
Frenchtown Fire Station
16863 Marion Street
Hours: 1 P.M. to 3 P.M.
Lolo Community Center
12345 US-93
Hours: 9 A.M. to 11 A.M.
Other Testing Clinics
The Missoula City-County Health Department is providing this list of private clinics conducting COVID-19 tests for the benefit of public knowledge. This is not an endorsement of any individual clinic.
While we update this list regularly to verify that the information is accurate, we strongly encourage any individual seeking testing to contact the provider or clinic prior to scheduling or attending an appointment to verify the organization's current testing criteria, as well as estimated cost for tests and services. Each individual and/or family will have a unique situation with specific health insurance circumstances that should be reviewed in advance of any appointment.
Community First Care
2230 N. Reserve St., Suite 402 | (406)721-0533
323 E. Front St. | (406)493-3120
2307 Brooks St. | (406)493-3110
For appointments go to communityfirstcare.com or call the location of your choice.
First Care Clinics bill all insurance including Medicare and Medicaid.
Patron is responsible for what is not covered by insurance.
They DO NOT perform rapid tests or asymptomatic testing.
Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Providence Grant Creek Walk-In Clinic
3075 N. Reserve St., Suite Q | (406)327-1750
This is a walk in clinic, once you arrive please call from your vehicle 406-327-1750.
DO NOT call ahead for an appointment.
No rapid testing
No asymptomatic testing
No travel testing
No back to work testing
A provider will see you first and determine if you need COVID testing
Bills most insurances, including Medicare/Medicaid
Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Cost Care
3031 Russell Street | (406)728-5841
For appointments go to costcare.com or call ahead.
Cost Care bills for the visit and the test. The clinic bills insurance, including Medicaid/Healthy Montana Kids, but they do not accept Medicare. Patrons are responsible for what insurance doesn't cover.
Cost Care DOES NOT perform rapid tests but they do perform asymptomatic tests.
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Robert B. Curry Health Center
*For University of Montana Students*
634 Eddy Ave | (406)243-2122
Please call to schedule an appointment.
Curry Health Center offers rapid point-of-care testing for university students at no charge.
Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. (Closed during academic breaks)
Partnership Health Center
Missoula: 401 Railroad St. W, Seeley Lake: 3050 Highway 83 | (406)258-4789
Patients with symptoms should call the main line at 406-258-4789 before visiting a PHC site.
Testing availability for patients and non-patients can be determined at the following links or at Partnershiphealthcenter.org:
Missoula Location: 401 Railroad St. West
Seeley Lake Location: 3050 Highway 83
Providence Clinics
Call your primary care clinic for symptom evaluation. After hours/weekends, call the main clinic number or 1-855-PMG-TEAM (1-855-764-8326) for nurse on call.
Frenchtown Family Medical and Wellness, PC
16862 Beckwith St, Ste S | (406)541-4700
Frenchtown, MT 59834
A provider will see symptomatic patients first and determine if you need Covid testing.
Insurance can be billed for these visits. We do accept Medicaid and Medicare. Patron is responsible for what is not covered by insurance.
Asymptomatic testing is available (travel, back to work, etc).
o No rapid testing available.
o We cannot bill insurance.
This must be paid at time of service. Cost ranges from $90 to $200.
Call for appointment. (406) 541-4700
Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon-Thursday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday. Closed 12 p.m.-1 p.m. for lunch.
All Nations Health Center
830 W. Central Ave. | 406-829-9515
All Nations Health Center is offering rapid COVID-19 tests for their established patients who are having symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or who have been identified as close contacts by the health department. Patients should call 406-829-9515 to schedule an appointment.
Hours: 9 a.m.-5p.m., Monday through Thursday.