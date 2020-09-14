Wherever, whenever they can: Missoula firefighters chip in on California fires

“Coming from (Montana) it was very, very different,” she said. “In central and southern California, you’re going to see fire behavior and fire activity like you won’t see anywhere else in the country.”

Fuels are typically brush or grass and, by this time of year, dried brush and grass.

“If you don’t catch it right away, it’s gone,” Hooper said. “You don’t have the luxury of extra time that we sometimes get here if it gets hung up in heavier fuels and Doug fir and Ponderosa pine. Those aren’t the primary carriers of fire.”

Between the time when Bowman, Hooper and their Montana task force left Gilroy for the two-day drive home on Labor Day Sunday and when the latest Treasure State contingent headed south five days later, fire-blackened acres in California jumped from a record 2 million to a mind-boggling 3 million.

Their 14-day assignment, plus two days travel time on each end, was ended two days early.

“We were shocked that they sent us home, just based on the new fires that were popping up,” Bowman said.

But theirs not to wonder why …

Hooper specializes in emergency medical response at Missoula Rural Fire. But she said wildland fire fighting is special.

“It’s an important aspect of our job,” Bowman agreed. “It’s what we do. We like to provide those services wherever we can, whenever we can.”

