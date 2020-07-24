White man charged for unlawfully detaining Black teen at Missoula BLM rally

Belden is 48 years old and is listed as White, non-Latino or Caucasian on the complaint. He is listed as a resident of Missoula and must appear in court on or before July 31.

The Black Missoula teenager spoke to the Missoulian in June. The Missoulian is not naming him for safety reasons. He told the Missoulian he had been wearing a mask around the protest earlier in the night for his own protection from being targeted.

"When I've biked around town on my bike, without a mask on, around the time of the coronavirus, just biking around my area, trucks have driven by and, you know, yelled the n-word and nearly ran me over," he said. "When I showed up at the protest last Friday, the mask was to also protect me when I bike home."

The teen said he was on his bicycle in a nearby alley sometime after 9 p.m. when the armed men approached him and demanded to see his identification. When he tried to leave the confrontation behind, that's when they began chasing him, he said.