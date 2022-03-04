Whitefish man sentenced to 6 years for scheme to fund fake CIA rescue missions

A Whitefish man who falsely claimed to be a former Force Recon Marine and CIA operative to defraud a Montana investor of $2.3 million was sentenced in federal court Thursday.

Matthew Anthony Marshall, 51, pleaded guilty last November to an indictment charging him with wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion. He was handed a six-year prison sentence to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided at the sentencing.

“Mr. Marshall devised an elaborate scheme layered in lies to defraud the victim,” said Special Agent in Charge Dennis Rice of the Salt Lake City FBI.

“Like most fraud cases, Mr. Marshall’s motive was simply greed. The FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office would like to acknowledge the many special agents across the country, the intelligence community, and witnesses, who worked together to hold this accomplished fraudster and manipulator accountable and seek justice for the victim.”

Marshall began working for the victim in the spring of 2013. In a scheme involving lies, fake emails and texts, he convinced the man that he was a former CIA agent and member of an elite Force Reconnaissance unit in the U.S. Marine Corps who had been part of covert missions around the world, according to federal court documents.

Marshall asked the man if he would fund “off the books” CIA-backed rescue missions, which Marshall said would involve assault teams he would lead in foreign countries. The victim wired Marshall a series of at least six payments, totaling about $2,355,000 between 2013 and 2016, all under the guise of funding five missions.

Marshall also forwarded the victim fake texts from Cofer Black, a former CIA officer and director of the CIA counterterrorism center. Marshall used a phone application called "Burner" to log two numbers with Virginia area codes to make it look like they were associated with Black. He then sent himself fake messages, purportedly from Black. Black has never been associated with either Virginia number Marshall used with the Burner app and does not know Marshall, the release said.

Marshall was never associated with the CIA in any capacity and never served in an elite Force Reconnaissance unit in the Marine Corps. He did however receive an other than honorable discharge from the Marine Corps Reserve in November 1999.

The money Marshall defrauded from the victim was used on personal expenses, loans and gifts to Marshall's friends. He did not use it for any missions. Marshall also failed to report the cash in his 2013 taxes, resulting in tax evasion of $356,756, according to the release.

“Marshall promoted a fantasy world filled with fake missions carried out by fictitious operatives for clandestine agencies in faraway lands for phony purposes. It was all fake, but unfortunately it was paid for with real money from a real victim. And the money never went anywhere except to Marshall’s personal accounts,” U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said.

“The lengths to which Marshall went to carry off this fraud can hardly be overstated. He used a phone application to send fake text messages; he created false emails; he sent the victim prayer beads collected during a fake mission; and he got a tattoo to falsely signify that he was a member of ‘Force Recon.'"

Judge Molloy ordered a total of $3,254,327 restitution, with $2,355,000 to be paid to the victim and $899,327 to be paid to the IRS.

“Tax evasion and fraud of this magnitude, and with this degree of dishonesty and deceit, deserves to be punished. I applaud the investigative efforts of our agents and federal law enforcement partners in uncovering this elaborate scheme and bringing Mr. Marshall to justice,” said Andy Tsui, IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge, Denver Field Office.

“Today’s sentencing serves as a reminder to others that operating outside of the law and failing to pay taxes on income gained through legal or illegal means has severe consequences.”

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Timothy J. Racicot and Ryan G. Weldon and Trial Attorney S. Derek Shugert, National Security Division, U.S. Department of Justice, prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation and FBI.

Judge Molloy accepted a plea agreement in the case and dismissed eight other counts. Marshall was allowed to self-surrender to the Bureau of Prisons.

