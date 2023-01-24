Whitefish police investigate fatal shooting

A man was arrested following reports of a shooting in Whitefish early Tuesday morning, according to Whitefish Police Chief Bridger Kelch.

At 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Whitefish police got multiple calls about a single gunshot at the Local Monthly Lodging Apartments in Whitefish, on the 6400 block of Highway 93 South.

Officers found a man determined to have died from a single gunshot wound, Kelch reported. Witness interviews and review of surveillance videos led police to arrest Steven J. Hedrick, 32, on suspicion of shooting the man.

The Flathead County jail roster shows Hedrick is facing a pending deliberate homicide charge, and has a court date scheduled for Wednesday.

Police are still investigating, and the victim's name is being withheld until officials notify his family.