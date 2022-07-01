Whitefish wreck kills motorcyclist

A 22-year-old Libby resident died after losing control and crashing his motorcycle near Whitefish on Thursday, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The man’s identity was not released on Friday. At around 5 p.m. Thursday, the man was riding at high speed along Whitefish Loop Road. Montana Highway Patrol officials said the man passed a vehicle at a corner, and lost control of the bike.
The man then drove off the road and crashed into some trees 30 feet away. He was declared dead on-scene by emergency responders.