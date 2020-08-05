'Wholly evil:' UM alum not a fan of the atomic bomb he helped develop

"I met him several times, but I don't know that I met him here on campus,"Field said. "He had some problems with the university moving into PhD-level programs and research because he didn't think we had resources to do it well, and for the most part he was right. He was not very popular for awhile with the central administration."

Field crossed paths with Urey while doing post-doctorate research at the University of Oregon. His mentor, Richard Noyes, was a highly respected physical chemist who had been a colleague of Urey’s at Columbia University, and the two were personal friends.

"That would have been in the late ‘60s or early ‘70s,” Field said. “One of the things that really impressed me at the time, he seemed to be more interested in knowing what I was doing than talking about himself. That really pleased me that he took that interest.”

Urey, he said, should best be remembered for his work in the origins of life, space science and analysis of moon rocks from Apollo 11 or 12 in 1969.

Certainly Urey’s discovery of deuterium, or “heavy water,” figures in.