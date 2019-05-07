Whooping cough cases continue to rise in the Missoula area despite warnings of how seriously the disease can affect vulnerable people like infants or asthma sufferers.
“We got our first three cases three weeks ago, and now we’re up to 52,” Missoula City-County Health Department Director Ellen Leahy said on Tuesday. “And we have more than 100 tests pending. As of this weekend, the disease has been found in 16 schools, from preschools to post-secondary just in Missoula County.”
Pertussis, or whooping cough, is a highly infectious disease spread by respiratory droplets (sneezes, coughing). It can take up to 21 days after exposure for symptoms to appear, making it possible for an infected person to spread the germs to many more people before realizing they are sick. It’s particularly suited to spread in confined spaces like classrooms or cars.
The disease causes coughing fits that make it very hard to catch a breath, resulting in the distinctive “whooping” noise patients make trying to breathe. It’s particularly hazardous to infants whose tiny airways can be almost completely blocked by the infection, as well as anyone with a chronic respiratory or heart disease. The coughing fits can last six weeks. However the disease usually responds to antibiotics and a patient is no longer infectious within five days of treatment.
“Everybody I know knows someone that’s affected,” said Missoula County Superintendent of Schools Erin Lipkind. “It goes to show how small our community is. It’s a great learning tool for our community about being vigilant with these diseases.”
An effective childhood vaccine is available for pertussis, but tends to wear off over time, so adults who may not have received thorough vaccination doses as children could find themselves vulnerable. Some vaccinated people can contract a mild form of the disease, but still be infectious to others. Adult booster shots are available at any medical clinic or public health service.
“We have a mix of partially, unvaccinated and fully vaccinated cases,” Leahy said. “That makes it a little more difficult to control.”