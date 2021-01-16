Why 'Your Tomorrow Matters': Digital quilt raises awareness about suicide

A digital quilt, online and projected on a downtown building, gives people a chance to pay tribute to those lost to suicide and those who have survived.

“We decided that along with the tribute to those who’ve lost their lives as a result of suicide, we also really wanted to honor those who are working in prevention and post-vention and survivors of suicide — the friends and family members and those who have attempted,” said Rosie Seitz Ayers, a Project Tomorrow Montana coordinator with the United Way of Missoula County.

That opens up Projected Hope to "positive" and "joyous" messages about purpose and things to live for, she said.

The projection, themed "Your Tomorrow Matters," will be up from dusk till dawn through the end of the month on the side of the First Montana Bank building on 200 block of North Higgins, which happens to have an uninterrupted span of white wall that fits the purpose.

People can go to https://projectedhope.org/ to see the “digital quilt” and submit photos that will get in rotation for the project. When it launched earlier this week, there were already 45. The first trial was last fall during Suicide Prevention Week, and this month's run is scheduled to take advantage of earlier sunsets.

