Wide disparity in COVID relief to tribes

“Congress asked the Treasury Department to distribute the funds, but that department historically has little interaction with Indian Country," Kalt said. "My guess was that some poor middle-management level guy was saying 'I have to pass out $8 billion — what do I do?' Housing and Urban Development had a population number, but it turned out to be wrong in so many ways.”

A preliminary analysis showed that in Montana, the Blackfeet may have received $7.6 million less than they should have, while the Little Shell Chippewa may have got $17 million more. Kalt said the problem wasn’t that anyone on the receiving end did anything wrong, but that the federal government used faulty methods to estimate tribal size.

That’s because the initial rollout of money last May used a population figure derived from federal Indian Housing Block Grant records, which in turn were based on U.S. Census figures. In all, $4.8 billion was dispersed nationwide to tribes under that formula.

The result was that some tribes got minimum payments of $100,000 when their enrolled membership was far higher. Other tribes with active housing projects got much more per person than tribes with different housing situations.