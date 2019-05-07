The wife of the Montana Highway Patrol trooper who was seriously injured when he was shot multiple times in March has recorded an emotional message to supporters.
Trooper Wade Palmer was injured in a March 15 shooting after responding to a call to locate a man suspected in an earlier shooting that injured two people and killed a third.
In the video, Lindsey Palmer says she is honored to be a part of the "LEO" (law enforcement officer) family and says the generosity of supporters has allowed her to take a leave from work and be with her husband at a hospital in Utah.
"In the last couple of weeks, every day has brought us small improvements," she said. "Those of us who know Wade well can see his personality slowly emerging through his actions. Wade has a long road to recovery. Rehabilitation and more surgeries are in his future, and at this point there is much that we don’t understand. The path ahead will not be easy but Wade is tough and he is a fighter."
During the shooting, Palmer was shot in the neck, face and head. Palmer had come upon the suspect's vehicle from a separate shooting an hour earlier; Shelley Hays, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene while a mother and son were wounded in that incident.
Casey Blanchard, one of the victims who survived the earlier shooting, is also being treated at University Hospital in Utah.
The Palmer family lives in the Bitterroot Valley, but Lindsey Palmer said she's been at her husband's side in Utah since the shooting.
"We have been through a lot in the last month," she said. "Words cannot express the depth of support and love my family and I are feeling right now."
Johnathan Bertsch, 28, of Arlee was charged with one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide in connection with the two shootings. He is being held without bond.