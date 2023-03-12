The Lolo National Forest and Plan Revision Team will hold public workshops to begin work on the Wild and Scenic Rivers eligibility study as part of the Lolo’s land management plan revision process in March.

Due to agency COVID-19 protocols and current transmission levels in Missoula, Sanders and Mineral County, these workshops will be offered virtually. Registration is strongly encouraged and can be found on the Lolo Revision Web Hub. Interested participants will benefit from and informational webinar to learn more about the technical aspects of the Wild and Scenic Rivers process covered in the workshop. The webinar presentation recording along with a summary of questions and answers from the webinar event will also be available on the Lolo Web Hub.

These interactive workshops entitled Wild and Scenic Rivers Preliminary Inventory will be hosted virtually on the Wild and Scenic Rivers process, the preliminary work the Forest Service has done to prepare, and how the public can submit input during the formal comment period for this process.

“These workshop opportunities will help the Forest Service hear from the community about which waterways ought to be included in the inventory and how we should look at outstandingly remarkable values” stated Carolyn Upton, Forest Supervisor.

The virtual meetings are set for March 14, 15 and 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. There will also be opportunity to discuss the revision process in person with District Rangers across the five districts of the Lolo National Forest.

For more information, please visit the Lolo National Forest here https://www.fs.usda.gov/lolo or on Facebook and Twitter.