Wild lands debate heats up in D.C., Montana

As Congress and the White House reenergized the move to protect public lands, Montana’s lone House representative pushed the other way.
Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, was one of the 200 “no” votes against the Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act, which passed the House on Friday with 227 “yes” votes. The House bill protects about 2.7 million acres, half of which would go under the highest wilderness standard.
Rosendale also unsuccessfully tried to attach four amendments to the bill.
They would have delayed the act’s start until the United States gets less than 30% of its critical minerals from places like Russia and China, released all designated or proposed wilderness study areas in the act within five years, barred inclusion of any new wilderness or potential wilderness in a wildland-urban interface at risk of wildfire, and blocked a court ruling known as the Cottonwood decision, which requires the Forest Service to consider new information when reviewing forest plan decisions.
Rosendale spokesman Harry Fones said the House rules process would not allow any of the representative’s amendments to be considered for a vote.
“This bill would completely eliminate recreation, resource development, and responsible forest management on 1.5 million acres for an indefinite period of time,” Rosendale said in a floor speech on Thursday. “A bottom-up, balanced approach almost always works better than the top-down, command-and-control method the majority is trying to impose.”
While wilderness designations do prohibit new resource development and restrict active forest manipulation, they allow a wide range of recreation activity. The eight land protections covered in the House bill also came through local drafting and nomination processes of individual congressional districts.
And although Rosendale stood with a trend that has strong political momentum in Montana, the national wind appears about to blow the other way.
“The (House) bill encompasses eight previously-introduced measures and will conserve 1.49 million acres of wilderness, designate more than 1,000 miles of river as ‘wild and scenic,’ and permanently safeguard the areas around the Grand Canyon from uranium mining,” Mary Jo Brooks of the National Wildlife Federation said in an email.
“The locally-based, collaborative initiatives in this bill can serve as a model for the president’s commitment to conserving and restoring 30% of our lands and waters by 2030.”
President Joe Biden announced an extensive plan for “tackling the climate crisis at home and abroad” during his first week in office. It includes what’s come to be known as the 30x30 Goal.
Biden’s Jan. 27 executive order directed the secretaries of Interior, Agriculture and Commerce, along with the heads of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Council on Environmental Quality, to “achieve the goal of conserving 30 percent of our lands and waters by 2030.” It set a late-April deadline for guidelines “determining whether lands and waters qualify for conservation, and … mechanisms to measure progress toward the 30 percent goal.”
An Interior fact sheet states it’s working on ways to measure “conservation and restoration efforts,” but remains unclear what counts as such an effort. In interviews with environmentalists and conservation organization representatives last week, proposals ranged from complex wilderness/recreation proposals such as Sen. Jon Tester’s Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act to simply withdrawing public lands from oil and gas leasing. Private conservation easements, wildlife habitat improvements, and even active forest management projects might all meet the standard.
For example, a Pew Charitable Trust report on Bureau of Land Management land protections found that in Montana, resource management plans drafted during the Trump Administration removed nearly 95% of the acreage considered Areas of Critical Environmental Concern or Lands with Wilderness Characteristics from protected status. That included about 204,000 acres of LWCs in the agency’s Lewistown and Missoula districts, along with about 34,000 acres of ACEC land in those districts.
As those plans were never finalized during the Trump Administration, Biden officials have the opportunity to re-draft them. And reestablishing those acres into protective status might count toward the 30x30 total. It might also move them closer to more permanent designations.
“In one regard, it’s sort of nebulous,” said Nick Gevock of the Montana Wildlife Federation. “But it’s the way we get things done in this country — set ambitious goals and work to achieve them.”
And while no Montana land designations are currently in the Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act, Gevock noted several Montanans are poised to be deeply involved in the nation’s public lands management. They include former Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Director Martha Williams, who is now deputy director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (and its wildlife refuges), former Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation government affairs director Mark Lambrecht, who’s now overseeing the BLM conservation lands program, and Danna Jackson, the former chief legal counsel to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, who’s now senior policy adviser to the BLM director’s office.
“That’s a lot of Montanans who really understand these issues in high-level positions in the Biden Administration,” Gevock said. “Montana is very well positioned to be in this debate.”