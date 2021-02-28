Wild lands debate heats up in D.C., Montana

While wilderness designations do prohibit new resource development and restrict active forest manipulation, they allow a wide range of recreation activity. The eight land protections covered in the House bill also came through local drafting and nomination processes of individual congressional districts.

And although Rosendale stood with a trend that has strong political momentum in Montana, the national wind appears about to blow the other way.

“The (House) bill encompasses eight previously-introduced measures and will conserve 1.49 million acres of wilderness, designate more than 1,000 miles of river as ‘wild and scenic,’ and permanently safeguard the areas around the Grand Canyon from uranium mining,” Mary Jo Brooks of the National Wildlife Federation said in an email.

“The locally-based, collaborative initiatives in this bill can serve as a model for the president’s commitment to conserving and restoring 30% of our lands and waters by 2030.”

President Joe Biden announced an extensive plan for “tackling the climate crisis at home and abroad” during his first week in office. It includes what’s come to be known as the 30x30 Goal.