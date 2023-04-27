Wild Montana’s board of directors has named John Todd as the new executive director to succeed Ben Gabriel of the 65-year-old conservation organization.

Gabriel stepped down on April 15 to become the new executive director of the American Alpine Club. In his 11 years with the organization, Todd has served as its field director, conservation director, deputy director, and, since Gabriel departed, its interim executive director.

In 2012, Todd began organizing efforts that would lead to the Gallatin Forest Partnership, a collaborative group that crafted a proposal that shaped the new Custer Gallatin National Forest Plan and secured new protections for the Gallatin Range. Before its passage in 2014, he played a crucial role in building statewide support for the Rocky Mountain Front Heritage Act.

As Wild Montana’s conservation director and deputy director, Todd has overseen the advancement of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act and the advocacy for wild places in numerous Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management planning processes. A successful fundraiser, he’s also overseen the growth of Wild Montana’s stewardship efforts and the creation of an energy and climate program and an organizing team.

“The organization is bigger, stronger, more diversified, and more effective than it’s ever been, and that’s largely due to John’s vision, inspiring leadership, and strategic brilliance,” says Tim Lynch, Wild Montana’s president. “He’s a deft communicator, a joy to work with, and highly regarded within the organization and throughout the conservation community."

Todd moved from Tennessee to Montana 20 years ago and worked as a river guide in the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument. He later earned a master's degree in forestry at the University of Montana before joining Wild Montana. He, his wife and their two daughters live in Bozeman.

With Todd now serving as executive director, Kayje Booker steps into the role of deputy director. Born and raised in Helena, Booker holds a Ph.D. in environmental science, policy, and management from the University of California, Berkeley. She served as executive director of Forward Montana before joining Wild Montana in 2016. Since then, she’s served as public lands director, state policy director, advocacy director and engagement director for the organization.