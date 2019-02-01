Andrew Larson’s Wilderness Institute office has an academically wild appearance: No bookshelves yet.
“I haven’t got past the pile stage,” the latest director of the 45-year-old University of Montana program said of the feral stacks of books on the floor. With less than two weeks in the position since his appointment on Jan. 20, he figured work came before decoration.
Larson replaces Natalie Dawson, who led the institute for six years. She departed in January for a position with the National Audubon Society in Alaska. Larson has been with UM since 2009 as an associate professor of forest and fire ecology in the Franke College of Forestry and Conservation.
“Andrew brings to the institute a deep and multifaceted perspective on wilderness that integrates ecological science, policy, education and management,” Forestry Dean Tom DeLuca wrote in an email. “Andrew is an internationally renowned ecologist with a passion for wilderness and an understanding of the complexities of protected areas' health and management.”
He also takes the rudder at a time when topics like conservation and wilderness find themselves in a political tar pit, immobilized by partisan and philosophical divides. Just down the Clapp Science Center hallway from Larson’s office, UM Bolle Center Director Martin Nie observed the federal government is in its longest period in history without holding a public lands law commission. At a wilderness lecture last week, the packed audience struggled to name a major wilderness-related initiative passing Congress in the past 40 years.
For Larson, that indicates an opportunity to increase the institute’s role as an “honest broker” of conservation research and education. The Wilderness Act of 1964 codified the nation’s intention to protect its wildest landscapes. Growing population, changing industrial and recreational trends and climate change require those protections to evolve as well.
“Part of what we do is use that research and education to help professionals meet their wilderness management obligations,” Larson said. “We can use wilderness as a scientific and educational resource — as a classroom.”
UM’s Wilderness Institute attracts learners from two directions. It accepts about 20 undergraduate students a semester for its Wilderness and Civilization program, which contributes to their university education. And it provides a graduate wilderness management credential for professional natural resource workers looking to further their careers.
In between, Larson and his colleagues do interdisciplinary work with departments and graduate students throughout the liberal arts programs on campus.
“As a scientist and a forester, the outdoors has always been where my best ideas happen,” Larson said. “Being outside forces you to problem-solve and improvise in ways you never experience in a classroom.
"What do you do if the river’s flooded and you can’t go where you planned? What do you do with an unseasonable snowstorm? Those things have an effect on you no matter where you are on the political spectrum. I can’t emphasize enough how valuable the field is.”
And part of the Wilderness Institute’s mission dovetails with the Wilderness Act’s directive to create and distribute new research. Participants get exposed to the flows of scientific study coming out of other parts of the Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, as well as the federal Arthur Carhart National Wilderness Training Center and Aldo Leopold Wilderness Research Institute on the UM campus.
For example, many of Montana’s federal wilderness areas contain the sources of rivers that provide irrigation, drinking water and recreation for hundreds of miles downstream. Wildlife move in and out of wilderness areas as they follow the seasons. They provide scientific control landscapes to compare forest management techniques and firefighting responses.
“We can do some things outside wilderness only because the wilderness is there,” Larson said. “We need places where we do nothing so we can see how we manage with machines and drip-torches and chainsaws. Because we have a long track record of thinking we’re doing something right and actually making things worse.”