Wilderness trout replacement up for review

New stocks of hatchery-raised native Westslope cutthroat trout would be placed in the streams and lakes by helicopter, according to the proposal. In places where the tree canopy is too thick, fish stocks would be delivered by hikers on foot or horseback. The proposal anticipates a maximum of seven flights in each of two years of restocking.

The proposal went through public comment last summer, receiving 39 responses. Of those, group supporters included the Big Blackfoot Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Big Blackfoot Riverkeeper, Montana Trout Unlimited, and the Montana Wildlife Federation. Wilderness Watch opposed the plan.

Among the individual commenters, 18 were in support while 14 opposed it, with three accepting with contingencies and four neutral. The FWP Environmental Assessment noted that Wilderness Watch generated a form email message that was received more than 6,000 times.

The project had a virtual public hearing on July 22, 2020.

A summary of the comments found supporters approved of the overall objective of restoring native trout populations and the potential for using the area for future bull trout restoration (bull trout are also a federally protected species).