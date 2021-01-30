Wilderness trout replacement up for review

A proposal to restructure fish populations in the Scapegoat Wilderness is up for a final public review.
The U.S. Forest Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks plan to replace non-native rainbow trout left over from artificial stocking efforts with native Westslope cutthroat trout in the upper North Fork of the Blackfoot River watershed. The existing trout community comprises rainbow, Yellowstone cutthroat and native Westslope cutthroat, along with hybrid mixes of those species. The project area is inside the federally designated Scapegoat Wilderness north of Ovando.
FWP approved the plan last November. The Forest Service public comment period ends Feb. 10.
The project would affect streams and lakes above the North Fork Falls, a natural fish barrier that biologists expect will keep other non-native fish species out of the restructured community upstream. That watershed includes West Twin Lake, Meadow Lake and Parker Lake along with several tributary streams to the North Fork Blackfoot.
Fish managers would use Rotenone and similar chemicals to kill the existing fish populations, with a deactivation station at the confluence of the North Fork and East Fork North Fork of the Blackfoot above the falls. That should keep the fish poison from passing farther downstream. Motorized rafts would be used to distribute the Rotenone in the lakes.
New stocks of hatchery-raised native Westslope cutthroat trout would be placed in the streams and lakes by helicopter, according to the proposal. In places where the tree canopy is too thick, fish stocks would be delivered by hikers on foot or horseback. The proposal anticipates a maximum of seven flights in each of two years of restocking.
The proposal went through public comment last summer, receiving 39 responses. Of those, group supporters included the Big Blackfoot Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Big Blackfoot Riverkeeper, Montana Trout Unlimited, and the Montana Wildlife Federation. Wilderness Watch opposed the plan.
Among the individual commenters, 18 were in support while 14 opposed it, with three accepting with contingencies and four neutral. The FWP Environmental Assessment noted that Wilderness Watch generated a form email message that was received more than 6,000 times.
The project had a virtual public hearing on July 22, 2020.
A summary of the comments found supporters approved of the overall objective of restoring native trout populations and the potential for using the area for future bull trout restoration (bull trout are also a federally protected species).
Opponents challenged the plan’s use of motorized equipment in a federal wilderness area where such machinery is typically prohibited, the idea of stocking otherwise fishless waters in wilderness, use of fish poison and the potential of harming non-target fish in the area.
Complete details about the proposal are available at fwp.mt.gov/public-notices/news/2020/nov/north-fork-wct-11092020.
Public comments to the Forest Service will be accepted through Wednesday, Feb. 10. Please send comments to: John Slown, Environmental Coordinator, 4289 Capy Court, Missoula, MT 59804. Electronic comments may be sent to: comments-northern-lolo-seeley-lake@fs.fed.us. Acceptable formats for electronic comments include WordPerfect, RTF or MS Word. Office hours, for those who wish to hand deliver comments to the Seeley Lake Ranger District, are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday–Friday. For more information, please contact the Seeley Lake Ranger Station, at (406) 677-2233 or visit the Lolo National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/projects/lolo/landmanagement/projects.