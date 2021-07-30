Wildfire Ceramic Studio fully funds BIPOC woman fellowship and looks to future

Missoula is a great place to be an artist, they said, because there are a lot of others who are willing to support you. They hope to start connecting more with other studios around town and the state.

“I think we're doing this just as much for the community as we are for ourselves and really trying to create opportunity for folks,” Kitts said.

They’re also still learning the ropes of finding ways to provide all the equipment they need and running gallery shows. Dishno said when they first bought their kiln it was supposed to arrive in a month, but instead took six months and showed up broken.

“That’s just part of the artist's life, whether you’re running a business or not, it’s always a huge balancing act,” Kitts said.

The group started an Indiegogo fundraising campaign for $13,500 to help cover the costs of rent, equipment and general upkeep, and they’re at a quarter of their goal.