Wildfire Ceramic Studio fully funds BIPOC woman fellowship and looks to future

Tucked into a hidden corner on the north end of Missoula is a space overflowing with hand-thrown mugs, imaginative sculptures and creative potential.
The Wildfire Ceramics Studio is a blossoming gallery and workspace for the up-and-coming artists of Missoula.
“We're specifically trying to provide a professional studio setting for emerging artists to dig into a body of work or experiment and have that kind of time, that can be kind of challenging at that stage in the career,” one of the founders, Stephanie Dishno, said. “And so they get an assigned studio spot, and they just kind of get the support in the space to create.”
The studio opened last year amidst the heat of the pandemic. And with a year to integrate themselves in the town, learn the ropes of running a studio and gallery, and outfitting their space with all the equipment they need for ceramics, the founders are dreaming of new ways to support emerging artists.
Right now the studio is housing residents Mary Krochmalny, Patricia Countryman and Megan Caldwell, along with the five founders, Dishno, Bruce Kitts, Sarah Conti, Krissy Ramirez and Ryan Caldwell. They hope to expand and open up room for more resident artists, and one of their original goals was funding a spot in their space for a woman of color.
“Women of color are the most underrepresented group of artists,” Dishno said. “And I think that really providing those opportunities for women of color are really important.”
According to Data USA, more than 65% of ceramicists with degrees are white.
In July, the studio held a fundraiser at Highlander Brewing, raising $2,500 to create a new fellowship called the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) Women In Ceramic Art Fellowship, fulfilling the cornerstone goal of the founders, Dishno said.
Goals to grow
Right now, one of the most restricting parts of their studio is its size. They don’t quite have the room to fit as many residents as they want or to host classes or events, so they’re hoping to eventually upgrade to a larger space.
When looking for residents, Dishno and Kitts said they seek self-motivated artists at the beginning of their career.
“We want someone to come along to really, not only do their own practice, but also just be a good member of the community here and to help enrich the environment here,” Kitts said.
Opening in the middle of the pandemic was difficult for first-time business owners in a field where networking is important, but as things have been opening up their spirits have been lifting.
“The community has been awesome. The fundraiser — we had a bigger turnout than we ever could have hoped for,” Dishno said. “The First Friday openings are fantastic. I'm getting a lot of good feedback from the public. It's been really great.”
Missoula is a great place to be an artist, they said, because there are a lot of others who are willing to support you. They hope to start connecting more with other studios around town and the state.
“I think we're doing this just as much for the community as we are for ourselves and really trying to create opportunity for folks,” Kitts said.
They’re also still learning the ropes of finding ways to provide all the equipment they need and running gallery shows. Dishno said when they first bought their kiln it was supposed to arrive in a month, but instead took six months and showed up broken.
“That’s just part of the artist's life, whether you’re running a business or not, it’s always a huge balancing act,” Kitts said.
The group started an Indiegogo fundraising campaign for $13,500 to help cover the costs of rent, equipment and general upkeep, and they’re at a quarter of their goal.
If and when they can get a bigger studio and are in a more stable position as a business, Wildfire has tons of plans to reach out to the community more. They want to host classes for high school artists to prepare them for their next steps. They want to team up with the VA to teach classes to veterans who are trying to reintegrate themselves in civilian life. They want to start providing ceramics tools for the general public.