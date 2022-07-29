Wildfire ignites near Elmo

A wildfire west of Lakeside threatened to close Highway 28 on Friday evening.

Initial reports indicated the fire had already burned about 1,000 acres by 8 p.m. Friday. The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation placed the Eagle Mountain fire's starting point about 5 miles north of Lake Mary Ronan.

However, photographs on social media showed smoke columns approaching the grasslands between the Hog Heaven Range of hills and Highway 28 northwest of Elmo.

A Montana Department of Transportation bulletin warned travelers to expect "zero visibility" by mile marker 40 on Highway 28 Friday evening, and advised caution as emergency vehicles were operating in the area.