Firefighters continued work Tuesday on two blazes on the Kootenai National Forest in the state’s northwest corner, even as other patches of Montana started to smolder.
One of those fires on the Kootenai is the Highway 37 fire, near part of the Libby Superfund site that remains contaminated with asbestos fibers.
Public information officer Dellora Gauger said that about midday on Tuesday, the fire measured about 51 acres and was 10 percent contained. She did not have an update on its distance from Operable Unit 3, the Superfund-designated area that contains the former W.R. Grace vermiculite mine. However, the fire's perimeter has not changed in the past 24 hours.
Five different firefighting crews, including a 10-person contract crew specially trained and equipped to fight fires in this area, are working on the blaze, supported by aircraft and heavy machinery.
Members of the public are advised to use caution when driving on Highway 37 near the fire, especially between mileposts 4 and 5. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has reopened a section of the Kootenai River between the Osprey Landing and Montana Highway 37 bridge city boat ramps. A July 20 road closure order for the Canoe Gulch area remains in effect.
Also on the Kootenai, the Zulu fire is about 20 acres and 100 percent contained. A 20-person hand crew with some support staff is working on the fire. “They’re in real good shape over there,” Gauger said.
On the Bitterroot National Forest, 195 personnel are fighting the Reynolds Lake fire. As of Tuesday afternoon, this blaze measured 1,068 acres and was 35 percent contained. Eight firefighting crews, five of them hotshots, are fighting the fire, supported by four engines and two helicopters. Forest Road No. 044 to the Reynolds Lake Trailhead is closed. Members of the public are asked to not fly drones in the area.
The Bacon Rind fire in the Yellowstone National Park area was 202 acres Tuesday morning. It is believed to have been started by a thunderstorm July 16, and was detected July 20. It has crossed from the Custer Gallatin National Forest into Yellowstone. While smoke is visible from Highway 191, neither the highway nor any other structures are threatened at this time, according to Inciweb, the national fire reporting service.
Marianne Baumberger, information officer for this fire, said that the fire may have grown overnight, but that the burning was “very spotty” within its perimeter. It is being allowed to burn, but two helicopters, two 20-person crews and support personnel are available if firefighting is deemed necessary.
On Wednesday, the Missoula County Commissioners will vote on one proclamation ending the county’s flooding emergency, and another one declaring a fire emergency. Meanwhile, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ Division of Fire has classified the Flathead Indian Reservation's fire danger as “very high."
Firefighters are also busy with several fires in Idaho and eastern Montana.