A CIMP is handling the Colt fire. What is that?

When Northern Rockies Team 1 took command of the Colt fire Sunday morning, the national-level interagency team came in as a “complex incident management team,” or CIMP. In any previous year, fire managers might describe their command structure as a “Type-1” team, the most robust configuration of such teams, or a trimmed-down yet still burly “Type-2” team.

But this year many of the nation’s Geographic Area Coordination Centers, including Northern Rockies, have moved away from type classifications for national-level incident management teams. Quinn Carver, the Lolo National Forest’s Seeley District ranger, and Mark Vosburgh, a public information officer with Northern Rockies Team 1, explained that such teams are now all referred to simply as complex incident management teams.

“It’s a transition year,” Vosburgh noted Monday, explaining that the change was tested in the Rocky Mountain Area last year.

The move provides greater flexibility for assembling teams and dispatching them as needed around regions and the nation, he said. No longer will upper-level officials have to choose between checking all the boxes to build a full-fledged Type-1 team, or stepping down to a Type-2 team.

He also said that the shift was driven at least in part by staffing shortages.

Nonetheless, the team overseeing firefighting efforts on the Colt fire happens to be staffed almost entirely by Type-1 qualified personnel, Vosburgh noted, even though it’s not being referred to as a Type-1 team anymore.

“The practical implication for this team at this time is that we still have a lot of Type-1 qualified people,” he said.