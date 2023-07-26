SEELEY LAKE — A Louis Armstrong song played as Chris Berthoud watched the forest burn.
The 49-year-old retired law enforcement officer and volunteer Forest Service campground host was sitting in a folding chair on the east shore of Lake Alva with his dog Penny last Friday, watching the Colt fire consume timber blanketing the mountains across the water from his campsite. An iPad played classic jazz as Berthoud, camera in hand, watched aircraft work the blaze. Helicopters and jet-engine tankers looked like flies in the distance, dwarfed by the massive column of smoke that towered over the landscape.
On Saturday, the Forest Service evacuated and closed the campground.
Friday's events were a sharp contrast to those earlier in the week. Lightning ignited the fire the previous Monday, July 17, but it wasn't spotted until Tuesday morning. At the time, Berthoud said, it looked like "nothing," a mere wisp of smoke. Single-engine air tankers boxed in the nascent blaze — at that time just a few smoldering acres — with fire retardant. But it gradually got bigger, Berthoud observed. By Wednesday morning it was 15 acres.
Then, that afternoon, it began to explode, spreading over and well beyond the retardant lines and gobbling up more than 500 acres of dense timber about 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake. The blaze was so intense and fast-spreading that firefighters pulled back from directly engaging the fire Thursday. They reengaged Friday, a day that also saw significant growth to more than 1,000 acres.
"It came over the mountain just an hour ago and I'm amazed at how far down it's come," Berthoud said at his campsite around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
By Monday afternoon this week, the week-old fire was about 3,000 acres. By Wednesday morning, the fire hit 4,390 acres and remained 0% contained. Working the fire Wednesday were 467 personnel, including 14 engine crews and 12 hand crews, aided by seven helicopters. A variety of air tankers have dropped retardant around its edges. Water scooper planes have also dropped water on the perimeter. The specialized aircraft were initially pulling from Lindbergh Lake northwest of the blaze, but smoke cover around that lake has at times forced them to draw from Seeley Lake instead.
By Wednesday, crews were both continuing to build lines around the fire and were chasing spot fires outside those lines on the fire's east side, between the blaze and Highway 83.
Northern Rockies Team 1, a national-level complex incident management team, took command of the fire Sunday morning.
High-speed trouble
Such blow-ups — the rapid spread of wildfire when flames are whipped through dense, dry fuels by strong and often erratic winds — are a marquee trait of the largest fires burning in western Montana so far this year.
About 5.5 miles east-southeast of Arlee on Monday evening, lightning from a dry thunderstorm struck a mountainside just south of Big Knife Creek and the mouth of Jocko Canyon. It happened a little after 5:30 p.m. By 5:52 p.m., wildland fire crews were dispatched to what had already become an intense fire burning through tree crowns and racing upslope, powered by outflow winds from the lingering thunderstorm. Aviators flying 30 miles away reported they could see a wall of flames on the mountain.
Within two hours, personnel sized up the Big Knife fire at anywhere from 200–300 acres — rough estimates of a new fire. An update midday Tuesday shrank that figure to 116 acres with 0% containment.
"As soon as that lightning hit, for it to start coming up a tree and crowning it took maybe eight minutes," said Arlee Fire Chief Charles Headley. Arlee's personnel were handling initial attack alongside the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. Arlee Fire focused on protecting three houses at the base of the mountain through the night into Tuesday and CSKT Division of Fire took command of the blaze Tuesday.
Similar stories have played out farther afield. A lightning-sparked fire just southwest of Skalkaho Pass, east of Hamilton, started around 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. The Bowles Creek fire quickly spread, absorbing other small lightning-caused fires nearby, and grew to more than 800 acres. By this Wednesday, it was 1,633 acres, burning around a wilderness study area and multiple old burn scars, including one from last year's Hog Trough fire.
In Idaho, the Hayden fire in the Lemhi Range east of Challis and south of Salmon has experienced multiple periods of intense burning and rapid spread since it started July 19. The fire quickly burst to thousands of acres, and by Wednesday morning was pegged at more than 11,000 acres and 0% contained. Dry, hot and windy conditions have pushed fire growth in all directions. The cause of that fire was listed as "undetermined" as of Wednesday.
But sometimes the weather conspires against wildfire spread. On a red-flag warning day Monday — meaning critical fire weather was expected — thin cloud cover around Seeley Lake and milder winds than expected led to much less intense burning on the Colt fire than fire managers expected. That pattern held Tuesday.
"We were nervous this morning it was going to be more active," Mark Vosburgh, a Northern Rockies Team 1 public information officer, said Monday afternoon from the Incident Command Post at Seeley Elementary School. He said the fire so far that day was "not as active as we were concerned about it being."
Prevailing winds from the west ran into local "terrain-driven winds," he said: "It's kind of a competition between the westerlies and the upslopes."
Vacation displacement
But around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Seeley District Ranger Quinn Carver said that winds were beginning to intensify and "we're just waiting and watching" to see how that would affect the fire. He said "the fire actually gave us some time" over the weekend to evacuate the Lolo National Forest campgrounds nearest the blaze, and that "the public was very understanding." Most campers moved to dispersed camping elsewhere or into the few open sites in campgrounds that remained open.
"We're just going to have to wait and see what mother nature leaves us with in the morning," he said as winds kicked up in Seeley on Monday.
Right around that same time, across the mountains 22 miles to the west, a bolt of lightning pierced the darkening sky outside Arlee, tracing a high-voltage streak from tree to cloud. Within minutes, flames danced toward the sky.