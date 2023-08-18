A forecast full of contradictory conditions has wildland firefighters wondering what's next as a record-setting August nears its close.

The shifting winds prompted a mandatory evacuation order for people living near the East Fork fire between Olney and Striker along the Flathead/Lincoln county border near Highway 93. Sheriff's deputies were going door-to-door in the area Friday afternoon. Specific information about the affected evacuation area was available on the Sheriff Department website.

"A Mandatory Evacuation means there is a strong probability of wildfire moving into the targeted area," Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said in an email on Friday afternoon. "Ash and fire debris are likely and can spread with the high winds expected later today. Residents and visitors in the area should respond quickly and determine steps to secure your home, pets, livestock, and family. Residents, landlords, hotels, and businesses in this area should also have a plan in place to evacuate.

"Fire is unpredictable and can change rapidly," Heino continued. "We cannot predict how much time people will have to evacuate, road conditions, etc. We strongly recommend that if you are in or near the evacuation area that you leave as soon as possible."

The blaze is active to the west of Olney and was at about 3,000 acres as of Friday.

Residents in northeast Lincoln County might see their power affected by the fires, according to the Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency. The American Red Cross has established a shelter in Columbia Falls. If you plan to use the shelter, please call the Red Cross in advance at 1-800-733-2767 prior to your arrival.

Last week's record-high temperatures from Butte to Libby pushed a lot of smoke into valley bottoms but failed to ignite any new fires west of the Continental Divide. That smoke notwithstanding, most of the big fires in Lake County, Seeley-Swan Valley and Flathead National Forest didn't grow much or submitted to control efforts. But a persistent drought has sunk its spikes across Montana north of the Clark Fork and Missouri rivers, with severe conditions in the far northwest corner of the state.

“This summer, Montana is seeing a heightened level of fire activity in the northwest region due to persistent record-breaking hot, dry and windy weather, creating conditions that are ideal for wildfire ignitions and rapid fire spread,” Montana Fire Protection Bureau Chief Matt Hall said in an email on Friday. Hot and dry weather conditions have also decreased flow levels and increased water temperatures in streams, rivers and other shallow surface water, leading to recreational restrictions and the implementation of conservation measures at a local level.

A moderate El Niño pattern has settled over North America, which could mean a warmer and drier than average fall and winter for Montana. Without receiving a significant amount of precipitation in the form of rain or snow — known as a season-ending event — elevated fire concerns may extend through September.

Red Flag weather warnings remained in effect through Friday night as a high-pressure system transitioned to cooler, wetter conditions. At the Colt fire northwest of Seeley Lake, firefighters braced for gusts of 30-40 mph along mountain ridges and sustained winds of 20 mph elsewhere. Recent ground mapping showed the fire has burned about 7,154 acres, with crews performing mop-up action on the north and east edges.

That cooler, wetter weather blowing out of Canada could collapse the smoke throughout the Flathead County vicinity, according to the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program. Conditions are forecast to drop into the Unhealthy range for communities from Arlee in the south up to Whitefish and West Glacier on Saturday.

In Ravalli County, the lightning-caused Bowles Creek fire near Skalkaho Pass grew more than 2,300 acres on Wednesday and Thursday to 6,847 acres.

Fire managers were able to map the fire with an infrared flight late Thursday night. The fire is burning in steep terrain on both the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge national forests. The blaze was 20% contained as of Friday morning, according to a statement released by fire officials.