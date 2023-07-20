Multiple wildfires have started or grown in Idaho and Montana amid hot, dry conditions that are expected to further increase fire danger through the weekend.

Nearest Missoula, the Colt fire northwest of Seeley Lake had grown to more than 15 acres on Thursday, according to Kristin Mortenson, who works in community preparedness and fire prevention for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. The fire was 0% contained. She wrote in an email Thursday that the fire was caused by lightning on Monday but it wasn’t detected until early Tuesday. The fire is burning just on the southside of Colt Lake, about 15 miles northwest of the town of Seeley Lake and about 5 miles northwest of Highway 83 at Lake Alva.

“There are no structures threatened, no evacuations in place, and no closures at this time, however, fire managers request that the public avoid the Beaver Lake and Colt Lake areas where crews and resources are actively working,” she wrote.

Crews from the DNRC and U.S. Forest Service were initially dispatched to the fire around 6:59 a.m. Tuesday. At that time it was initially reported at 1.5 acres. According to Mortenson, ground resources working the fire include the Bitterroot Hotshots, a DNRC initial-attack crew and four wildland engine crews: one from the Lolo National Forest, one from the Flathead National Forest and two from DNRC. Other personnel from the Lolo National Forest’s Seeley Lake district are also working the fire. Multiple aircraft have been involved in firefighting efforts, including two “Super Scooper” aircraft dumping water drawn from Lindbergh Lake just northwest of the fire and four helicopters of various sizes. Two single-engine air tankers dropped fire retardant around the blaze.

The fire has exhibited “torching and active consumption of heavy fuels,” Mortenson wrote, noting that hot and dry conditions were expected to facilitate “continued active burning.”

Meanwhile, about 51 miles southwest of Missoula along U.S. Highway 12 and the Lochsa River in Idaho, the Little Bear fire grew to 368 acres as of Thursday morning and was 0% contained. The lightning-caused fire, first discovered July 3, is burning about 2 miles south of Jerry Johnson Campground and the highway in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. The fire is burning in the scar of the 2012 Freezeout fire. A local Type 3 command team was overseeing firefighting operations with 14 personnel as of Thursday. The fire was exhibiting mild behavior.

McConnell Trail (Trail 213) has been closed between Forest Road 49 and Trail 21 since July 13 because of the Little Bear fire. The Forest Service is discouraging people from visiting Jerry Johnson Hot Springs, which sits in the direction of expected fire growth, and the agency stated it may soon issue a formal area closure around the hot spring. Crews are working on structure protection of pack bridges and a fire lookout tower in the area.

South of Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley, the new Hayden fire south of Salmon, Idaho, was reported just before noon Wednesday and blew up to 1,888 acres in the first 24 hours. The fire is burning at about 7,000 feet elevation in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, in the Lemhi Mountains about 33.5 miles south-southeast of Salmon and 27.5 miles northeast of Challis, Idaho. It’s 65 miles southwest of Dillon, Montana. Photos from the fire Wednesday and Thursday showed a plume of gray smoke towering over the landscape.

The fire was exhibiting extreme behavior on Thursday with burning through the crowns of timber stands, long-distance spot fires ahead of the fire front and torching of full groups of timber. The fire was burning in heavy dead and downed timber. The cause of the fire was undetermined on Thursday, and the fire was 0% contained.

A Type-2 incident management team — the second most robust configuration of the interagency teams assigned to oversee wildfire responses — took command of the fire Thursday. Resources already working the fire or expected to arrive Thursday included four wildland engines, five helicopters, five hand crews and two bulldozers. Crews were set to work on dozer lines around the fire in an effort to contain growth, while also looking for opportunities for more direct ground-based firefighting, according to online updates. The fire was expected to grow to the north and east.

Meanwhile to the north, the Martin Lake 2.0 fire was reported around 4:03 p.m. Wednesday. The fire, initially pegged at 1.29 acres, was burning on the east side of Martin Lakes near Olney, about 2.5 miles west of U.S. Highway 93 and 16.5 miles northwest of Whitefish. Also north of Whitefish, the Red Meador fire was reported at 7:56 a.m. Wednesday. The fire, initially reported at 1.5 acres, was burning on a northwest facing mountainside at about 5,400 feet elevation and just south of Red Meadow Creek and Red Meadow Creek Road. The fire was located 4.6 miles northeast of Red Meadow Lake Campground and 5 miles northeast of Red Meadow Pass. That general area is about 26.5 miles north-northwest of Whitefish, in the heart of the Whitefish Range. The fire was 8.8 miles west-northwest of Polebridge.