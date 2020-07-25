Wildland crews brace for COVID-style firefighting

“That was something new for all of us,” Goicoechea said. “We’d have 800 to 1,000 folks every night for an hour, with time to submit questions. It seemed to work pretty well. And it saves some people from having to drive to the location. That’s easier for people who can’t attend physically.”

Forest Service Region 1 spokesman Dan Hottle said the agency knows moving new people into remote areas makes people nervous about the spread of coronavirus.

“We want to let people know the Forest Service is doing everything we can to protect people,” Hottle said. “It’s a rapidly changing environment.”

On the crew side, firefighters are deploying in “modules of one” where small teams live and work together in isolation from other squads. Instead of big fire camps that take over county fairgrounds or cow pastures, each module makes a spike camp at a safe distance from the fire and works independently.

“That way if something does occur, you don’t take out the whole camp or team,” Goicoechea said. “We’ve had a little bit of experience with this with things like Norovirus and strep throat.”