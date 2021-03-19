Wildlife Film Fest goes online, outside for a month

Those provided IWFF with tried-and-true formats that viewers are comfortable with.

So the festival will present at those two venues, although not inside the theater yet.

“We're responding a little more to where we feel like the community is and where our audiences are. And I think we want to err on the side of caution. So everything will be masked and socially distanced,” she said.

Besides those dedicated screening areas, they’re setting up some pop-up installations, where people can drop in as they like. On Earth Day (April 22), they’re celebrating the 85th anniversary of the Wildlife Biology Department, where the festival started, at the University of Montana. After sunset (approximately 8:30 p.m.), they’ll screen “Lichen” on the side of the Forestry Building.

The awards ceremony will be held downtown April 30. First you can see a clip from Emmy-winner “Epic Yellowstone, A Winter Hunt,” of a bobcat stalking prey, projected on the side of the First Montana Bank building. Then they’ll announce the award winners with projections and capture them on a drone video, which the awarded filmmakers can share on social media.