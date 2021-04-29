Wildlife Film Fest week three: Cephalopods and endangered salmon

The cast of unique characters includes cuttlefish, octopus and squid. Octopus have eight arms with two rows of suckers and multiple hearts and brains. Cuttlefish have an internal shell to control flotation and two extra tentacles. Squid also have eight arms, two tentacles and a flexible internal shell.

Their numbers have been increasing due to overfishing, which has reduced the numbers of their rivals for prey. That, and cephalopods are extremely adaptable and intelligent. Take the mimic octopus, which was only discovered in 1998. It can study and then imitate the colors of at least 15 animals — on camera, we see it pass muster as a scorpion fish with distinctive stripes; flatten its body and stretch out its arms behind it to imitate a sol, which swims along the bottom of the sea floor; or dynamically stretch them out to pass as an inedible brittle star.

Another choice sequence features the coconut octopus, a nomadic type that picks up cracked coconut shells and uses them as hunting blinds. Prior to humans dropping such handy defenses into the ocean, they used clam shells. We see one find an impenetrable defense in a rusted tin can, where its predator, the striped puffer fish, can’t nip at it.