Wildlife lawyers: Flathead plan fails grizzlies, trout

Grizzly bears and bull trout will lose much of what they gained from decades of protection in the Flathead National Forest if a new management plan gets OK’d, wildlife advocates argued in federal court on Wednesday.

Federal lawyers countered that those species and other animals actually benefit from improvements built into the new plan, during a hearing before U.S. District Judge Don Molloy in Missoula.

When the Forest Service adopted a new forest plan in 2018, one major change was the removal of road density rules collectively known as Amendment 19 in the previous 1986 plan. Those rules required the Forest Service to eradicate closed roads to give grizzlies secure habitat and prevent sediment from fouling bull trout spawning streams.

It also required the Flathead National Forest to count closed but unremoved roads in its overall road density total, which limits the miles of road per square mile of national forest. Research has shown grizzlies avoid even closed roads, especially when raising cubs.

“The new forest plan makes a massive change in on-the-ground conditions without any study of the effects,” Earthjustice attorney Timothy Preso told Molloy.