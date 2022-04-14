Wilena Old Person: MCPS District 1 school board trustee candidate

There are 13 candidates who have filed to run for six trustee positions opening up across four district’s this year to serve on the Missoula County Public Schools board.

The spring school election will be conducted through mail-in ballots that must be received by the county election office no later than 8 p.m. on election day, May 3. No polling places will be open on election day.

Voters will also be asked to decide on operational levies depending on where they reside.

Last month, trustees approved running a $294,791 elementary general fund levy, which would have an approximate annual tax increase of $2.78 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000. They also approved running a high school district general fund levy of $525,962, which would have an estimated annual tax increase of $2.76 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000.

Taxpayers who live in the MCPS Elementary District 1 would pay both the elementary and high school levies if approved by voters.

Regular voter registration is currently closed, however late registration is available through noon on Monday, May 2. Voters cannot register to vote on election day due to changes in state law.

For more information on how to register to vote or to check your voter registration status, visit the My Voter Page by the Montana Secretary of State’s Office online.

The Missoulian contacted all candidates running in the upcoming school election for a candidate Q&A. Beth Wanberg declined to participate. Their responses can be found below and have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Wilena Old Person, she/her/hers, Yakama/Blackfeet

Age: 42

Occupation: Program Director, HCOP-College of Health, University of Montana

Education: 2004 BA-History, University of MT

Family: Husband Jason Plain Feather (Crow) and four sons, Joel Old Person (19), MCPS graduate from Sentinel, Alec Plain Feather (12), sixth-grader at Washington Middle School, Jack Plain Feather (11), fifth-grader at Lewis and Clark Elementary, Jase Plain Feather (8), third-grader at Lewis and Clark Elementary, and Hank (16-week-old Pug).

What inspired you to run for school board?

Representation. I am an incumbent, and my reason is still the same as my first run, representation. I served on the 2019 Elementary Boundary Committee as a Russell Elementary parent representative, and as I served on that committee, I saw the lack of representation of our BIPOC community members within MCPS. As a mother to MCPS students, I know how important it is to have representation at every level. I have also worked with Superintendent Rob Watson and his administration team on IVALUE — this group is very important to me and I do have high hopes for its goals. We have great team of MCPS staff leading it.

If you are elected to the board, how do you plan on facilitating the relationship between the school board and community?

Due to the pandemic, there has been little to no community relationship within the schools. I do want to see that increase — it is important for the families to see their children’s school and to have the opportunity to volunteer, etc.

A good way I see that we can help facilitate that is through the Families In Transition program at each school. We can always help each other out, especially those who may need more assistance.

What goals do you hope to accomplish if elected to the board?

Be very active in the hiring phase for the new superintendent. Continue to work with the Strategic Plan.

Are there any issues in the Missoula County Public Schools district that you feel have not been addressed enough by the board in the past?

As a current board trustee, I see how well Dr. Watson and his administration team work hard for our community and my time on the board has been in a time of COVID. We could have done stuff differently for our students but under COVID I felt that we had to work on items that needed to be addressed right away. If elected again, I would definitely like to see more public comment and interaction at MCPS events with the board and community.

By the end of this school year, MCPS is expected to have $15.2 million left of its COVID relief funds to be spent by December 2024. What areas of the district do you feel should be prioritized to receive those funds?

The budget that Dr. Watson and his administration team have created looks great and I see how they are using the funds appropriately. It can change too based on the new hire that will come with their own thoughts.

What steps should MCPS take to retain and hire teachers and other support staff?

MCPS has a great communication with their unions and I believe that is what is keeping the teachers and other support staff on board. Dave (Rott) is a great resource and has kept the board abreast on what is happening when it comes to working with the unions, and we do regularly hear from the teacher’s union — their president attends our meetings regularly.

