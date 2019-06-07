Spencer Poindexter
Graduated: Willard Alternative High School
College: Missoula College
When Spencer Poindexter first came to Willard, he was on the verge of withdrawing from school. He struggled to find motivation and had trouble focusing on work.
Poindexter decided to give Willard a try and he transferred from Big Sky in the fall of 2018.
“I walked into the front door and instantly, I saw art on the walls and the teachers just gave me a different perspective about school,” Poindexter said.
The teachers at Willard and the alternative setting provided Poindexter with the tools he needed to succeed.
“Once I noticed that I was actually getting help and getting work done, it made me feel like ‘Oh, I have motivation to get my work done because I know I can do it now,’” Poindexter said.
He replaced Ds and Fs on his transcript with straight As and he’s made the honor roll every trimester since he’s been at Willard.
“Since attending Willard, Spencer has completely turned things around,” school counselor Tri Pham said in a letter nominating the student as an Academic and Leadership All Star.
Poindexter said he started to love school and he hasn’t missed a single day since he transferred to Willard, despite the challenges of sharing a car that he uses to transport three other siblings at different schools.
In addition to catching up academically, Poindexter works part-time at his family business. He’s also started exploring other interests. Recently, he took a trip to Yellowstone National Park with classmates where he participated in an ungulate study tracking wildlife.
Right before graduating, Poindexter was recognized with an award at Willard for his appreciation towards the school and its staff.
More than a year ago, he was unsure that he would make it to graduation. Now a high school graduate, he’ll be attending Missoula College in the fall to pursue an interest in diesel mechanics.