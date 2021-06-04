Willard senior overcomes self-doubt on path to graduation

Punte comes from a large family with eight sisters and one brother. Her family moved to Missoula from Las Vegas when she was about 5 years old. Her oldest two sisters were both born in Mexico and are "Dreamers."

Punte started at Willard the second semester of her junior year, and right away she could tell something was different.

“Literally the first day I was at Willard I made friends — everybody there’s so outgoing,” Punte said.

She took a liking to her history classes and excelled in writing. She transformed from a student who didn’t enjoy school to someone who admits they will actually miss doing homework.

The pandemic added another roadblock for Punte when she withdrew again from school in early 2020. The move to virtual instruction due to school closures didn’t help motivate her to continue her education. She didn’t feel compelled to complete assignments virtually.

Tri Pham, a counselor at the school, reached out to Punte several times to check in, he said. He constantly encouraged her to return to school because she only had a few more credits to earn before she was eligible to receive a diploma.