William Kittredge remembered as an 'institution' in Western writing

Welch took that advice and ran with it, "ever grateful,” she said.

McNamer believed he had “a musician’s sense of what a piece of fiction might be missing.” He once told her that one of her short stories needed “one more beat” at the finale, which stumped her at the time.

“In the end, I think I found that beat that was missing,” she said.

Despite of his love of the West, Smith said Kittredge shouldn’t be thought of as a regional author. He earned recognitions such as a National Humanities Award, presented to him by President Bill Clinton in 1994. His work was published by major houses, and he counted among his friends non-Montana figures like Raymond Carver, who edited his story collection “We Are Not In This Together.” Tributes from writers from around the country have been flowing in.