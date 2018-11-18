Happy (almost) Thanksgiving, Missoulian readers!
In addition to turkey and dressing and pumpkin pie, you’ll be getting another treat on Thursday, one with the added benefit of not involving any work on your part.
We’re talking about the Thanksgiving Day Missoulian, which at more than 450 pages is going to seem nearly as big as that turkey.
Stuffed into those pages are Black Friday deals, coupons, special offers and a holiday gift guide. And gravy, too — in the form of a chance to win prizes in our annual ThanksGIVEaway contest. We’ll award three $100 gift cards to local readers who enter, and one lucky reader in markets served by the Missoulian’s owner, Lee Enterprises Inc., will win $5,000.
ThanksGIVEaway starts Thursday and runs through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 2. Details on how to enter can be found in Thursday’s Missoulian.
How to pass the time until you find out whether you’ve won?
As always, Thursday’s Missoulian and the papers in the days beyond will be full of local news and sports. Read about Montana Food Bank trucks test-driving a program to deliver lunches to kids on weekdays when school is out.
A dandy facelift is in store for the Culinary Building at the Fairgrounds, so that come summer, the baked goods can be displayed in all their well-deserved glory.
And for those families who might take in some movies over the long holiday weekend, the Roxy Theatre has compiled a list of its most popular movies this year. You’ll have to wait until Thursday to find out what they are, but suffice it to say, it’s a very Missoula-type list.
Subscribers, of course, will see the Missoulian at their doors Thursday. The paper will be for sale at retail outlets around Missoula and the surrounding area — see page E5 in today’s Territory section for locations — and of course, there’s still time to subscribe by calling 406-523-5290 or going to Missoulian.com. Those who subscribe by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, will receive the Thanksgiving paper.
And from all of us here at the Missoulian, please have the happiest of Thanksgivings.