WinCo parking lot homicide suspect pleads guilty

A man arrested in 2021 for killing a woman in the Missoula WinCo parking lot admitted to a charge on Tuesday, according to the Missoula County District Court Clerk's office.
Bradley D. Nagel pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence, according to the clerk's office. Missoula County District Judge Robert Deschamps presided and set sentencing for April 10.
Nagel was initially arrested in October 2021 after Missoula dispatch received several calls of a vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run collision in the parking lot of the Missoula WinCo Foods on South Reserve Street.
The victim, Lucille Synek, died at Providence St. Patrick Hospital after she was treated for severe injuries. Surveillance footage showed Synek standing in front of Nagel’s truck and getting pushed to the side when Nagel drove forward, according to charging documents.
Bradley D. Nagel, 53, was arraigned in Missoula County District Court on one count of deliberate homicide, a felony. He is also charged with one count of driving without insurance and one count of a third DUI offense, both misdemeanors.