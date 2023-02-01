WinCo parking lot homicide suspect pleads guilty

A man arrested in 2021 for killing a woman in the Missoula WinCo parking lot admitted to a charge on Tuesday, according to the Missoula County District Court Clerk's office.

Bradley D. Nagel pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence, according to the clerk's office. Missoula County District Judge Robert Deschamps presided and set sentencing for April 10.

Nagel was initially arrested in October 2021 after Missoula dispatch received several calls of a vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run collision in the parking lot of the Missoula WinCo Foods on South Reserve Street.

The victim, Lucille Synek, died at Providence St. Patrick Hospital after she was treated for severe injuries. Surveillance footage showed Synek standing in front of Nagel’s truck and getting pushed to the side when Nagel drove forward, according to charging documents.

A plea agreement filed on Monday shows both prosecution and defense attorneys recommend Nagel serve 30 years with 25 years suspended, meaning he would only be in custody for five years.

Nagel is not currently in jail, but is on GPS monitoring.

Missoula County Deputy Attorney Mac Bloom is prosecuting the case, and Sarah Lockwood and Bryan Tipp are Nagel's lawyers.