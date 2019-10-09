A grocery store company based in Boise called WinCo Foods has purchased the old ShopKo site at 2510 S. Reserve, according to Missoula County property tax records.
WinCo has stores in 10 states, including stores in Helena and Billings.
A company representative could not be reached for comment, but back in April, WinCo director of corporate communications Noah Fleisher was cagey with the Missoulian after the company sent coupon mailers to Missoula residents.
“As for now we feel like the Helena WinCo is close enough of a deal,” he said in explaining why Missoula residents would get mailers even though the nearest store is in Helena. “But our real estate team is always looking for the right market.”
Fleisher said the company is employee-owned and also owns its own distribution network, which allows it to keep costs as low as possible for customers.
“WinCo is all about the low prices,” he said. “We operate on a discount format.”
He said stores include a deli, a seafood and meat area, and also a bulk food department.
ShopKo closed in June 2019.