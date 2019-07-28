Air crews attacking the Beeskove fire in the Rattlesnake National Recreation area were grounded for a second day Sunday by high ridgetop winds in the area.
"Without the support of bucket drops the fire began making uphill run," according to a Sunday afternoon report on Inciweb, the national wildfire information clearinghouse.
Also Sunday, the Moss Ranch fire burning on the Flathead Indian Reservation was listed at 40% contained, and Gov. Steve Bullock declared a state of energy emergency to meet the demand for aviation fuel to fight fires in the state, including the 2,600-acre North Hills fire that has caused several evacuations outside Helena.
The governor's action temporarily suspends limits on the hours that drivers can transport aviation fuel and other firefighting resources.
According to a statement Sunday from the Lolo National Forest, the Beeskove fire saw crown runs in addition to the uphill runs.
“I directed firefighters to be deliberate and methodical while engaging and looking for additional opportunities to engage this fire. Terrain, fuel and weather conditions were not conducive to successful operations and put responders at risk yesterday forcing both air and ground resources to disengage,” Jen Hensiek, Missoula district ranger, said Sunday.
The fire, 5 miles northeast of the main Rattlesnake trailhead, started July 22 due to lightning following a storm. It remained at 35 acres before spreading to 115 by Sunday morning, and to 126 by Sunday afternoon. According to the Forest Service, most of the fire’s burn has been “to the east and southeast away from Missoula.” The fire's forecast called for "continued growth to the east with uphill runs due to roll out and strong winds."
The fire has led to the closure of Rattlesnake Creek trail, East Fork Rattlesnake trail, portions of Sheep Mountain trail and Mineral Peak trail.
The location of the fire, burning along the “extremely rugged and steep terrain” above Rattlesnake Creek has continued to tax firefighters. Before being grounded, helicopters dropped approximately 396,898 gallons of water Friday and Saturday, while ground crews used a 6-mile, one-lane road on the main trailhead to reach the fire.
The terrain of the Beeskove fire can be hazardous for ground crews due to the danger of rockslides, and can make it difficult for them to establish fire lines.
“Burning and rolling debris, due to the steep slopes, along with rugged terrain remains a challenge for firefighters,” the Lolo Forest statement said.
According to the Forest Service, “firefighters will continue to improve fire lines that have been established from Rattlesnake Creek to the fire's perimeter. Crews will continue today (Sunday) scouting for suppression opportunities in the steep, rugged terrain..”
The arrival of a fourth hotshot crew Saturday night brought to total personnel fighting the Beeskove fire to 129. As of Sunday, no structures were threatened.
According to the Forest Service, firefighters have responded to 11 lightning wildfires and 23 fires caused by people in the Lolo National Forest for the 2019 fire season. The agency cautioned that all campers should ensure “campfires are dead out by adding water and stirring dirt into hot coals until cold."
Updates on the fire can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6458/.
Moss Ranch fire
The Moss Ranch fire, burning 14 miles southwest of Ronan on the Flathead Indian Reservation, stood at 5,310 acres and was listed at 40% contained Sunday.
The 170 personnel assigned to the fire focused Sunday on securing control lines 200 feet in from the perimeter, and on a heavy mop-up operation using engines, water tenders and hose lays, according to a post on the CSKT Division of Fire Facebook page by fire prevention specialist C.T. Camel. It’s being overseen by a local Type 3 incident management team.
“The blaze is burning in grass and timber along a steep, rocky, rugged terrain. No structures or other infrastructure are threatened at this time and there are no evacuation notices,” according to the post that went up around 11 a.m.
The following roads remains closed: The Nenemay Road, FB-1000 and FB-4000 Road.